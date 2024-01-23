Olympiques coach: Serge Beausoleil can’t believe he’s received resumes.

#Isles Statement: Benoit Desrosiers has not been hired by the New York Islanders. There are plans for President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello to meet with Desrosiers in the future.
– New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 22, 2024
Since yesterday, there’s been a lot of talk about Benoît Desrosiers.
The coach of the Gatineau Olympiques, who is Patrick Roy’s former assistant in Quebec City, was the subject of a rumour by Stéphane Leroux sending him to join Patrick Roy with the New York Islanders.
Then, the Islanders denied the hiring… but added that he was still on the club’s radar and that a meeting with Lou Lamoriello was still on the menu.
This morning, he led the Olympiques’ training session, but did not speak to the media. Instead, Serge Beausoleil, the club’s GM, spoke to the press.
Because yes, at the moment, Desrosiers is still the Olympiques’ coach. The Olympiques wouldn’t stop him from graduating, but as we heard from the horse’s mouth (the Islanders’ X account) yesterday, nothing’s been done.
Ssrge Beausoleil described Benoit Desrosiers’ day as dreadful yesterday.
Benoit is now the coach of the @OlympiquesGAT and Serge hopes he’ll be for a long time, but wouldn’t stop him from graduating.
– Yanick St-Denis (@StDenis1047) January 23, 2024
Is it just a matter of time before it happens? Maybe it is. But right now, he’s not in the NHL.
It’s also worth noting that the Olympiques CEO has already received about eight applications for the club’s coaching position. And this, even though the Olympiques haven’t announced anything yet. Perhaps they mistook the QMJHL commissioner’s tweet for cash…
Congrats to Benoit Desrosiers on joining the Islanders – another @QMJHLer who will be “up there”. We’re happy about that.
Bravo To Ben Desrosiers for going “upstairs” with the Islanders – best! @QMJHL
– Mario Cecchini (@MCecchiniALS) January 22, 2024
But hey. All of which is to say that applying for a job that’s already been filled didn’t exactly make Serge Beausoleil happy, as he’s always telling anyone who’ll listen that Desrosiers is his coach.
Serge Beausoleil has received around 8 coaching CVs.
These candidates have lost their feathers in his eyes. You can’t apply for a position that’s still occupied.
– Yanick St-Denis (@StDenis1047) January 23, 2024
Let’s just say that the situation continues to be the talk of the town. After all, we’ve no doubt that Patrick Roy won’t stop pushing to bring someone he trusts to his side, we agree.
In bursts
– Patrick Roy was first off the ice this morning in Long Island. Normally, the starting goalie does this… #Blague
Patrick Roy off the ice first. He’ll get the start tonight. #Isles
– Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) January 23, 2024
– Speaking of the QMJHL.
A return to the @HuskiesRn coming soon #QMJHL https://t.co/Jjqoef2m9j
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 23, 2024
– Can’t wait to see it.
“I never said I was Mario Lemieux”: Alexandre Daigle opens up about his controversial career in a documentary(@JessicaLapinski) https://t.co/6de7E5qoKD
– Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) January 23, 2024
– Of note.
A nasty virus kept Mattias Norlinder off the ice for the entire weekend. He’s back on the ice for Rocket practice this morning in Laval.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 23, 2024
– Really.
The series between the two teams next May will be very interesting to watch. https://t.co/Q05f0BlhyY
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 23, 2024