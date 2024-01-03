Top-5: Connor McDavid reaches 900-point plateau

The @NHLBruins claimed top spot in the League standings while Connor McDavid hit the 900-point milestone with a five-point outing during a busy 13-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/M3bpZmUWWl pic.twitter.com/t4yFZADQhv
Before last night’s games, Connor McDavid had 898 points.
And after last night’s games, he was at 903 points. Thanks to a great night’s work (five points), he has reached the 900-point plateau for his career.
This pass for McDavid's 900th point is just stupid.
Yesterday, however, he picked up at least one more point in his team’s overtime win over the Islanders.
He is the first player in 35 years to score at least one point in the team’s first 20 home games. What a player!
Nathan MacKinnon(@Avalanche) is the first player in 35 years to record a point in each of his team's first 20+ home games of a season.
The last guy to do it? Wayne Gretzky in 1988-89, when he found the scoresheet in all 40 Kings home games.
He’s the one who nailed it in overtime.
MacKinnon goes under the arm of Sorokin for the OT winner
Incidentally, 29 is the league’s top scorer in 2023. He’s ahead of McDavid in that regard.
Best no goal highlight
It didn’t take long for the Capitals to make their presence felt in Pittsburgh yesterday.
Tom Wilson with the snipe!
Before the end of the period, Alexander Ovechkin scored his team’s fourth goal.
Ovi strikes on the power play
It was also his 1507th NHL point. That puts him ahead of Ray Bourque (1506) for the most points with a franchise…
Crosby scores his 21st of the year to draw the Penguins within two!
Another move up the ranks for Sid!
We’re finally seeing Jonathan Drouin’s true potential.
Jonathan Drouin ties it at three-all!
In his last 10 games, he’s collected 10 points.
That's goal number FIVE for the @Canucks and it's just the first period.
Right in the snatch
Also, I didn’t know, but Trevor Zegras was traded to the Canucks.
Sometimes you gotta just say fuck it and go Zegras mode
Extension
– 20th win for the Bulgarian.
20-8-2
Alexandar Georgiev has hit the 20-win mark!
– Well done.
T.J. Brodie doing his best Olivier Giroud with that scorpion kick
– With six wins out of a possible six, it was a fine evening for the Canadian teams. The Senators and Canucks faced off, and one team had to win. Ottawa lost.
– The best player in the world leads the charge.
– A quieter evening tonight.