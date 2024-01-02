Josh Anderson didn’t finish the match: it looks serious

Josh Anderson gets his skate caught awkwardly, needs a lot of help getting to the locker room after pic.twitter.com/B9voGqRY9f
– Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 3, 2024
In the victory, all players performed well. However, Josh Anderson had a tough game. Not that he didn’t play well, but he was injured both seconds.
He never returned to the game…
One wonders if his season is over…
Josh Anderson came off the ice like a guy we won’t see again until September
– Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) January 3, 2024
No player from Laval has been recalled to compensate for the loss of Christian Dvorak. A player will have to be recalled soon. The team’s next game is the day after tomorrow.
I smell a double recall from Laval in the next few hours to compensate for the loss of Dvorak and Anderson.
I have a feeling that Emil Heineman will be recalled first. The second will be interesting. Brandon Gignac remains the most deserving…
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 3, 2024
Will Emil Heineman be back? Is it finally Joshua Roy’s turn?
The latter is certainly the most deserving, but he doesn’t have an NHL contract.
Extension
It appears Josh Anderson is staying in this game, but man is that ever a less than ideal spot to take a shot. pic.twitter.com/G3PKQChz27
– Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 3, 2024
Then, he received Jamie Benn’s stick directly in the face.
Jamie Benn busts open Josh Anderson’s face with a high-stick.
Habs on a four minute power play pic.twitter.com/7uSuweNjQN
– Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 3, 2024
A painful game for Anderson, then. Just when he was finally scoring goals…