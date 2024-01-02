Josh Anderson didn’t finish the match: it looks serious

The Canadiens were in Dallas tonight to take on the Stars. With a 4-3 win , Montreal finished its seven-game trip with a 3-3-1 record.Not bad for a rebuilding team.

In the victory, all players performed well. However, Josh Anderson had a tough game. Not that he didn’t play well, but he was injured both seconds.

He left in pain for the bench three times during the game. The third injury got the better of him.

He never returned to the game…

Josh Anderson gets his skate caught awkwardly, needs a lot of help getting to the locker room after pic.twitter.com/B9voGqRY9f – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 3, 2024

One wonders if his season is over…

Josh Anderson came off the ice like a guy we won’t see again until September – Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) January 3, 2024

In any case, it seems to be serious.Remember that the Habs are already playing with one forward down.

No player from Laval has been recalled to compensate for the loss of Christian Dvorak. A player will have to be recalled soon. The team’s next game is the day after tomorrow.

I smell a double recall from Laval in the next few hours to compensate for the loss of Dvorak and Anderson. I have a feeling that Emil Heineman will be recalled first. The second will be interesting. Brandon Gignac remains the most deserving… – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 3, 2024

At least that game will be in Montreal.

Will Emil Heineman be back? Is it finally Joshua Roy’s turn?

Will Kent Hughes offer Brandon Gignac a two-part contract?

The latter is certainly the most deserving, but he doesn’t have an NHL contract.

Extension

It appears Josh Anderson is staying in this game, but man is that ever a less than ideal spot to take a shot. pic.twitter.com/G3PKQChz27 – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 3, 2024

To be continued.In addition to his late-game injury, he first blocked a shot :

Then, he received Jamie Benn’s stick directly in the face.

Jamie Benn busts open Josh Anderson’s face with a high-stick. Habs on a four minute power play pic.twitter.com/7uSuweNjQN – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 3, 2024

A painful game for Anderson, then. Just when he was finally scoring goals…