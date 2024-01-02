Skip to content
News

Josh Anderson didn’t finish the match: it looks serious
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Josh Anderson didn’t finish the match: it looks serious
The Canadiens were in Dallas tonight to take on the Stars.

With a 4-3 win, Montreal finished its seven-game trip with a 3-3-1 record.

Not bad for a rebuilding team.

In the victory, all players performed well. However, Josh Anderson had a tough game. Not that he didn’t play well, but he was injured both seconds.

He left in pain for the bench three times during the game. The third injury got the better of him.

He never returned to the game…

One wonders if his season is over…

In any case, it seems to be serious.

Remember that the Habs are already playing with one forward down.

No player from Laval has been recalled to compensate for the loss of Christian Dvorak. A player will have to be recalled soon. The team’s next game is the day after tomorrow.

At least that game will be in Montreal.

Will Emil Heineman be back? Is it finally Joshua Roy’s turn?

Will Kent Hughes offer Brandon Gignac a two-part contract?

The latter is certainly the most deserving, but he doesn’t have an NHL contract.

To be continued.

Extension

In addition to his late-game injury, he first blocked a shot :

Then, he received Jamie Benn’s stick directly in the face.

A painful game for Anderson, then. Just when he was finally scoring goals…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content