Alex Barré-Boulet signs contract with the Canadiens | Drouin returns to Colorado

Alex Barré-Boulet signs contract with the Canadiens | Drouin returns to ColoradoAuteur: ataylor
Quebec’s Alex Barré-Boulet has agreed to the terms of a one-year contract, valued at $775,000.
Barré-Boulet, who has 68 games of big-league experience, shuttled between the NHL and the AHL last season :
Alex Barre-Boulet 1X$775,000 @CanadiensMTL @TVASports
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 1, 2024
It’s now official: the former Habs star is staying with the Avalanche.
We’re talking about a one-season contract:
Drouin back to COL on a one-year deal.
– Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2024