Sean Monahan signs with Columbus Blue Jackets

Well, we’ve just learned that Monahan has signed a five-year deal worth $5.5 million a year with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Reunion with Johnny Gaudreau
It’s a very lucrative contract for Monahan, who got what he wanted in the end, as he was looking to sign probably his last big contract of his career at the age of 29.
The former Habs player joins a team in the midst of a major rebuild, with an abundance of talented young players who simply haven’t hit their stride yet.
For those who were hoping Monahan would return to the Habs, well, that’s not going to happen, and frankly, it’s a good thing when you look at the contract Monahan got.
It’s a contract he deserves, but it would have been risky for the Habs considering Monahan’s injury history.
Right now, with all the very (too?) lucrative contracts being awarded by the various NHL teams, the best “move” Kent Hughes is currently making is to do nothing.