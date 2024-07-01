Sean Monahan signs with Columbus Blue Jackets

One of the most closely watched names on the free agent market today was Sean Monahan.We wondered if a return to the Montreal Canadiens was possible.

Well, we’ve just learned that Monahan has signed a five-year deal worth $5.5 million a year with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets have agreed to terms with Sean Monahan, five years x $5.5 M AAV per season.

Reunion with Johnny Gaudreau – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2024

It’s a very lucrative contract for Monahan, who got what he wanted in the end, as he was looking to sign probably his last big contract of his career at the age of 29.

The former Habs player joins a team in the midst of a major rebuild, with an abundance of talented young players who simply haven’t hit their stride yet.

Monahan will be reunited with Johnny Gaudreau, his former teammate with the Calgary Flames.The two former Flames players could well be playing on the same line in Columbus.

For those who were hoping Monahan would return to the Habs, well, that’s not going to happen, and frankly, it’s a good thing when you look at the contract Monahan got.

It’s a contract he deserves, but it would have been risky for the Habs considering Monahan’s injury history.

At any moment, the 29-year-old forward could suffer another serious hip injury, as he did in his first season with the Habs.In short, we wish Monahan the best of luck in Columbus.

Right now, with all the very (too?) lucrative contracts being awarded by the various NHL teams, the best “move” Kent Hughes is currently making is to do nothing.