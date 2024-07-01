Jonathan Marchessault: five years in Nashville

The Nashville Predators are in action.Since this morning, the club has been linked to all the big deals. One of them is Steven Stamkos, who is definitely on track to leave Tampa Bay for the upcoming campaign.

Thank you Tampa

I don’t have the words yet ….. I will soon . It’s still too early to process. Just wanted everyone to know how thankful we are for 16 years as a bolt. My family and I are excited for the next chapter…. – Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) July 1, 2024

But now, the first confirmation of a big move has arrived. Jonathan Marchessault will be leaving Vegas for Nashville for the next five years.He will earn $5.5 million per year.

