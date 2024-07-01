Tyler Toffoli signs contract with Sharks

Now that’s a surprise.

According to Kevin Weekes, Tyler Toffoli has found his next team.

We’re talking about the San Jose Sharks.

Eric Engels, on Twitter, reports that it’s a four-season contract.

The forward will earn an annual salary of $6M :The Sharks have made a superb acquisition.By adding Toffoli, it gives the team one more leader in the locker room. The club is rebuilding, and needs a veteran in the room to guide the youngsters.

Especially since he’s already won the Stanley Cup…

Finally, let’s not forget that Toffoli (very) enjoyed his time in Los Angeles with the Kings.

Did that play a role in his decision to return to California?I imagine the idea of joining Macklin Celebrini in San Jose played a role too, since Toffoli should have a good chance of playing on the line with the first overall pick in the last draft.

More details to come…