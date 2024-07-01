Tyler Toffoli signs contract with Sharks

Tyler Toffoli signs contract with SharksAuteur: esmith
Now that’s a surprise.
We’re talking about the San Jose Sharks.
Eric Engels, on Twitter, reports that it’s a four-season contract.
**Breaking News**
I’m told fellow Scarborough Man F Tyler Toffoli is signing with the @SanJoseSharks. #SJSharks #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/ALV2EW9csR
– Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 1, 2024
Especially since he’s already won the Stanley Cup…
Finally, let’s not forget that Toffoli (very) enjoyed his time in Los Angeles with the Kings.
More details to come…