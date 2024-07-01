30 players to take part in Canadian development camp starting tomorrow

It’s been rolling out in ta* for a few days now!

The draft, transactions, qualifying offers, the opening of the free agent market…

And tomorrow marks the first day of the Canadiens’ development camp in Brossard. The camp runs from July 2 to 5 inclusive. Tomorrow will be used mainly for the famous physical and medical tests…

30 days (17 forwards, 9 defensemen and 4 goaltenders) will take part in this development camp, including 7 of the 10 players selected this weekend in Vegas. Only Ivan Demidov, Aatos Kovu and Makar Khanin will not be attending. We’re talking here about two of Montreal’s first three selections, but above all about players who will still be playing in Europe next year.

Michael Hage, Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck, Logan Sawyer, Luke Mittelstadt and Jacob Fowler will be the most interesting players to watch out for among the invitees. In short, I still don’t know if I’ll be making the (long) detour to Brossard once this week…

Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher, Bogdan Konyushkov, Filip Mesar, Adam Engstrom and Vincenz Rohrer will not be taking part in the summer camp.

15 players whose rights do not belong to the Canadiens have accepted an invitation: Jules Boilard, Vincent Collard, Connor Arsenault, Félix Gagnon, Justin Larose, Israel Mianscum, Joshua Nadeau, Charles Savoie, Matthew Biotti, François-James Buteau, Emanuelson Charbonneau, Francesco Dell’Elce, Simon Motew, Bronson Ride…. And Alexander Zetterberg, a diminutive 5’8 forward who some experts thought would go out in the second round! Note that Alexander is not Henrik Zetterberg’s son.

In all, six Quebec players whose rights do not belong to the Habs will take part in this camp. For the complete list of players attending, click HERE

Several coaches have been invited for the week, including the goaltending coach of a Russian prospect playing in Khanty-Mansiysk and Kori Cheverie, coach of the Montreal women’s team in the LPHF.

On-ice sessions will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 11:00 am. They will be open to the public.

Note that this morning, one of the ice surfaces at the CN Sports Complex was reserved for Nick Suzuki, Rafaël Harvey-PInard, Lucas Condotto, Adam Nicholas and more.