Big news from the Canadiens.Alex Burrows will not be returning to the Montreal Canadiens bench. According to Renaud Lavoie, this is his decision and not that of the Habs organization.He wanted to spend more time with his family.Lavoie reports that the Quebecer, who jumped straight behind the Rocket bench when it came time to retire as a player, should have another position in the organization.

