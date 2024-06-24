If Bergevin is behind Dubois’ acquisition, Rob Blake should consider firing him

If Bergevin is behind Dubois’ acquisition, Rob Blake should consider firing himAuteur: jdavis
The Kings’ general manager took the blame for the poor decision to acquire the Quebecer, but if Adam Wylde of the Steve Dangle podcast is to be believed, Bergevin would have had something to say about it.
“How funny is it that the guy who was dying to acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois in Montreal is now in Los Angeles and the Kings were willing to give the moon for PLD? I don’t think it’s a coincidence.” – Adam Wylde
Following this, Wylde mentioned that if Bergevin is behind this trade – and he believes he is – that Rob Blake should seriously consider firing him.
Jesse Blake, who is also on the Steve Dangle podcast, made it clear that he doesn’t think Rob Blake is a good GM, because the trades he’s made since his arrival haven’t been great in general.
