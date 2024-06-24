Rutger McGroarty: the Habs among the “logical” teams to acquire him

Winnipeg’s draft week could be a doozy.
More on Rutger McGroarty, Nikolaj Ehlers trade rumours, Winnipeg’s defencemen, Marty Necas…
- San Jose Sharks
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Anaheim Ducks
- Montreal Canadiens
- Ottawa Senators
- Calgary Flames
- Philadelphia Flyers
As we know, the Jets’ first-round pick now belongs to the Tricolore.
Would it be possible for the Habs to “flip” the Jets’ pick to Winnipeg?
It wouldn’t make too much sense for the Jets, as they’d instantly lose value, since McGroarty was picked 14th in 2022.
But that’s not so bad considering there’s some nice depth in the 2024 draft and also that McGroarty doesn’t want to play in Winnipeg.
On the other hand, the fact that he wants to leave a Canadian market may conflict with the Tricolore, because if he doesn’t want to play in Winnipeg, why would he want to play in Montreal?
Sure, he’d have a better chance of landing a job in Montreal than in Winnipeg, but it’s still a Canadian market for the American.
If Kent Hughes decides to go after McGroarty, he’ll have done his homework on the player, that’s for sure.
He’d be a great fit with the Habs organization, but would the Jets be willing to get a pick or picks for McGroarty? He could very well bring them an established player who can help the Manitoba club right away.
Let’s see what the draft brings.
Overtime
– Unbelievable.
Fun fact: Connor McDavid was drafted nine years ago on June 26th, 2015.
In Sunrise, Florida.
Tonight he can win the Stanley Cup in that same arena. pic.twitter.com/AVGykko5r8
– Former Habs player signs as assistant coach with Ohio State Buckeye women’s team.
Welcoming a familiar face back to the Buckeye bench
James Wisniewski is named associate head coach#GoBucks | https://t.co/dvJdi41WRV pic.twitter.com/QzWfcTNQL6
– It was close for the Italians.
The Italians narrowly avoid elimination with a goal on the last play of the game against Croatia!
They finish second in their group behind Spain.https://t.co/wMEWsGBo0m pic.twitter.com/JufIUwdI2y
– Well done for the Quebecer.
Leylah Annie Fernandez is in great form at the Eastbourne tournament! pic.twitter.com/ukCZrZWTMx
