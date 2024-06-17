Keep an eye on the Blue Jackets for Ivan Demidov

The most talked-about player in the draft is Ivan Demidov.

Cayden Lindstrom is also in the news because of the herniated disc he suffered last season…

But Demidov’s name is on everyone’s lips because there’s a chance he’ll be available when the Habs announce their 5th-round pick.

There’s a small caveat to Demidov’s selection, however, because he’s still under contract in Russia.

As Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin explained in a recent episode of their podcast, clubs will be trying to find out what his true intentions are(even if he has said he wants to play in North America in 25-26), and that makes sense because in Russia, it’s always a bit complicated.

Demidov will have to convince the clubs about this, because there’s a world out there where SKA St Petersburg will offer him a lucrative contract to keep him on the other side of the planet.

We do know, however, that Demidov is one of the most talented forwards of the next generation, which is why it’s often said that he’s likely to go out quickly in the first round.

But if that’s the case, it seems that the Blue Jackets would be the ones to watch.

That’s what Mathias Brunet said in today’s column on BPM Sports:

Could the Blue Jackets pry Ivan Demidov away from the Canadiens? In any case, they want a star player, according to Mathias Brunet's information!

It makes sense in a way, because the Blue Jackets already have some great prospects on the blue line.

This would be a great opportunity for the club to pick a guy who can play with Adam Fantilli over the next few years…

And, above all, it would give Fantilli the opportunity to be well surrounded offensively.Decision time is approaching for all National League clubs, but in the case of the Habs, there are three clubs to keep an eye on.

The Blackhawks, the Ducks and the Blue Jackets… Because their choices will have a direct influence on the Habs’ decision in 5th place.

Things are starting to heat up and discussions will intensify over the next 10 days.

That’s the beauty of it, because we know how quickly things can change in the NHL.

– Top scorers in the Finals :

Points in the Finals: 7 – Connor McDavid

4 – Evan Rodrigues

4 – Aleksander Barkov

4 – Anton Lundell

3 – Vladimir Tarasenko

3 – Dylan Holloway

3 – Sam Reinhart

3 – Sam Bennett

2 – Ryan McLeod

2 – Adam Henrique

2 – Mattias Ekholm

2 – Mattias Janmark

2 – Darnell Nurse

2 – Warren… pic.twitter.com/soOYQyVpag – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 17, 2024

We wish Youppi! a very happy National Mascot Day!

The worst is confirmed

