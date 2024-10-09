The Canadiens have already tried to acquire Jakob Pelletier, according to Pierre LeBrun

Jakob Pelletier was placed in the waivers earlier this week.He went unclaimed, although many fans would have liked to see the Habs get involved.But the Habs have already tried to acquire him, according to Pierre LeBrun.

That’s what the informer told us in the latest episode of his podcast (Radar), which he hosts alongside Anthony Desaulniers.

The problem?

At the time of negotiations between the Habs and Flames, management in Calgary didn’t want to part with the forward :

We have to assume that the Habs’ interest in the Québécois has waned.

Kent Hughes had the opportunity to acquire him for free at the waivers, and he decided to pass anyway.

That’s saying a lot… Especially when you consider that the Habs GM likes to get his hands on talented 1st-round picks who are at a crossroads with their respective teams.

That said, the Habs GM has been saying all summer that he wants to add size to his club, and we’ve seen the Habs get shuffled around in the preparatory games.

Did Pelletier’s physique (5’9 and 170 lbs.) play a role in all this? Maybe…

Still, Pierre LeBrun’s information is interesting because Pelletier is a talented player who deserves a chance to shine.

He’s been injured in recent years and hasn’t had a chance to prove himself… But having said that, the Flames are sure glad they didn’t lose him to the waivers for nothing.

Overtime

– Wow!

The vest is gorgeous Source : Remparts de Québec pic.twitter.com/WHHdeJTfpj – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 9, 2024

– It’s starting.

Great vibes all around from Steven Lorentz pic.twitter.com/ikG2DBQMC7 – BarDown (@BarDown) October 9, 2024

– I love it.