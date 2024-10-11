Acadie-Bathurst Titan could move to Newfoundland

In the QMJHL, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan franchise has been up for sale since January.

The team hasn’t been sold, but there are a number of rumours to that effect.

Which ones? There’s talk of the club moving to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Jeff Marek commented on the rumor yesterday on Twitter and said the scenario is possible.

There’s a group of buyers who are interested in the idea of acquiring the Titan (which won the Memorial Cup in 2018) and relocating it to St. John’s, but there’s a problem with that right now.

What complicates the issue is who will pay for the team’s travels if it relocates to Newfoundland:

One issue (and it’s the big one) that complicates this purchase/relocation is travel and who pays for it. That has plagued NFLD teams for years. To say the Titan are moving is premature right now as there is still plenty to figure out…. – Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) October 10, 2024

Jeff Marek’s point is interesting because Newfoundland is a long way off.

League teams will have to travel a lot to play there, and the opposite is also true: the possible new team in Newfoundland will have to travel by dog to get to away games.

That comes with extra costs (a lot, even) and that’s what could cause a problem because the league’s teams aren’t rich like those at the professional level.

We also have to ask ourselves whether the project can work, because the last time we saw a QMJHL club in Newfoundland, it was difficult.

The St. John’s Fog Devils were born in 2005 and entered the league at that time… But they finally moved in 2008 to become the Montreal Juniors, who played at the Auditorium in Verdun.

Anyways. All this to say that, if recent developments are anything to go by, the possibility of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan being relocated to St. John’s (in Newfoundland and Labrador) is on the table. It remains to be seen whether this will happen.

Overtime

– Indeed.

The Lane Hutson show has arrivedhttps://t.co/2Fx9qHLJLi – Eyes On The Prize (@HabsEOTP) October 11, 2024

– Really?

For years, the Canadiens’ club-school was in Hamilton Source: Tony Androckitis pic.twitter.com/QsNQstQ1ql – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 11, 2024

– A logical choice.

Pascal Vincent mentions that Lucas Condotta ticked all the boxes for the Rocket captaincy. The decision was made by the coaching committee, not the players. In his opinion, the same decision would have been made by his teammates. On the fact that the… – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 11, 2024

– Hum…