The Jets could have moved to Salt Lake City instead of the Coyotes
Utah’s new team kicks off its season in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night, against the Chicago Blackhawks. To mark the occasion, a story about the team’s move surfaced on the Journal de Montréal website.
Stéphane Cadorette spoke with Jay Stevens, an analyst on KSL Sports and for the Puck Report podcast. Stevens has been recognized as one of the only hockey analysts in the Salt Lake City area for years.
We now know the story of the Arizona Coyotes moving to Utah, but Stevens revealed to Cadorette that if it wasn’t the Coyotes, it could have been the Winnipeg Jets.
Seen like that, it’s pretty surprising, but is it really?
Last season, the Jets were in dire straits, with some excellent players like Connor Hellebuyck, who went on to win the Vézina Trophy. When you have trouble drawing crowds even with a good team on the ice, there’s a problem.
In fact, as Stevens explained to Cadorette, the Jets wouldn’t have moved as early as the Coyotes, but it was a situation that could have happened in later years.
After winning the Stanley Cup, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice predicted a Stanley Cup victory for the Jets this season. Let’s just say it could be a good solution to attract fans to their amphitheatre.
– This will be a good story to follow.
– Like Kaiden Guhle!
– Tavares and the Maple Leafs are trying to agree on a new contract.
– We’re glad to hear it.
