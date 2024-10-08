Bob Hartley: “The Habs’ MVP will be Samuel Montembeault”.

This time last year, the Canadiens had to manage with three goalkeepers. This season, Montreal will start with two.

Worst of all, Martin St-Louis isn’t even sure if Montembeault will be his number one all season.

In the minds of most, that task should fall to Samuel Montembeault. This is especially true for Bob Hartley.

The former NHL coach was on RDS’s 5 à 7 on Tuesday, and explained that, in his opinion, Montembeault will be the Canadiens’ MVP this season.

“The Canadiens’ MVP will be Samuel Montembeault!” pic.twitter.com/PwJmJPhgjd – Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) October 8, 2024

“The Habs’ MVP will be Samuel Montembeault” – Bob Hartley

That’s a lot of pressure for a goalie who has never played more than 41 games in an NHL season.

Hartley went on to explain that if the Habs make the playoffs, it won’t be because of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield or Lane Hutson, but because of Montembeault, because a team needs a good goalie to make the big saves in a game.

When asked about the fact that Montembeault technically doesn’t yet occupy the official position of number one goalkeeper, Hartley replied that a little competition with Cayden Primeau could make him even better.

These are logical arguments, but to say that Montembeault will be the centerpiece of the Habs’ season is pretty intense.

Montembeault will indeed be under pressure. Primeau completed last season with an efficiency rate of .910, while maintaining a goals-against average of 2.99.

The Québécois’ advantage lies in his experience. That’s what he’ll need to use to his advantage if he’s to secure the number-one spot this season.

In Overtime

The Canadiens kick off their season with two games in two nights against two good teams (Toronto on Wednesday and Boston on Thursday), which means we should have the chance to see both Habs goalies in action in the first week of the campaign.

– A great name for Montreal’s new soccer team.

We are the Montréal Roses. We are the Montréal Roses. #RosesFC pic.twitter.com/mFQdScadSB – Montreal Roses (@rosesmtlfc) October 8, 2024

– Jeremy Swayman is left out for the Bruins’ first game.

Korpisalo starts tonight for Boston – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 8, 2024

– The Panthers raise their championship banner.

The Panthers Stanley Cup banner is here ( : @WillManso) pic.twitter.com/kXyRCN7zIw – BarDown (@BarDown) October 8, 2024

– The winning goal for the Blues.