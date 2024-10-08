Hurricane Milton: What if the Lightning started their season in Quebec City?

Do you follow what’s going on in the United States at the moment, especially in Florida?

No, I’m not talking about the elections…

I’m referring to Hurricane Milton, which is due to hit the Florida peninsula in the next few days. We’re talking about an extremely dangerous hurricane that could do a lot of damage.

Floridian authorities are therefore appealing to residents to evacuate to avoid any damage.

That said, the hurricane could hit Tampa Bay very, very hard… And that could have an impact on the Lightning’s season opener.

The club’s staff and their families, as reported by Renaud Lavoie on X, have left Tampa Bay for Carolina, where they’ll face the Hurricanes tomorrow night.

That said, the Canes are supposed to be visiting Tampa on Saturday, and there’s nothing certain with what’s going on right now…

@TBLightning players, executives and their families left yesterday for Raleigh due to Hurricane Milton. Tampa will face the @Canes on Friday. Obviously, this storm is worrying many people in the Tampa area and we can only hope that it doesn’t… – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 8, 2024

If there is too much damage in Tampa Bay (which is possible), the NHL will have to find a solution.And at that level, Renaud Lavoie was talking this morning on the radio (BPM Sports) about a possible temporary relocation to allow the Lightning to continue operations.

That’s where the discussion got interesting:

Quebec City could become it (temporary location), you’ve got Kansas City too, which is ready to host NHL hockey… Can it be done as quickly as Quebec City? The answer is no. – Renaud Lavoie

We’ve seen the success of the Kings’ move to Quebec City, and that’s why it’s relevant to talk about it.

After all, the Lightning would remain in the Atlantic region, close to Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Boston and Buffalo… But the question is whether Gary Bettman would be interested in seeing a U.S. club start the season in Canada.

That remains to be seen, because we don’t know how much damage Hurricane Milton will cause.

That said, if it’s anything like the damage from Hurricane Helene, which hit Tampa two weeks ago… It won’t be pretty :

