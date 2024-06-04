Demidov’s intentions are clear: he wants to play in the NHL from 2025-2026.Auteur: mgarcia
He is seen by many as the 2nd best forward in the next draft, behind Macklin Celebrini…
And that’s why the Russian’s absence is the talk of the NHL combine, which is currently taking place in Buffalo.
Demidov’s goal: to be at 100% before the start of next season. I imagine the player’s clan didn’t want to risk anything by going to the combine for physical tests, but one wonders if he could still have been there to complete interviews with various clubs.
This information is found in a text by Kevin Dubé (Journal de Québec). But in the journalist’s text, we also read that Demidov’s intentions are quite clear for the next few years.
According to what we were able to learn while strolling through the lobby of the chic hotel where the NHL’s elite are gathered this week, the Demidov clan assures us that the young Russian’s plan is to make the leap to North America at the end of his contract in Russia. – Kevin Dubé
First live text from the NHL evaluation camp, or Combine, in Buffalo.
Ivan Demidov wants to play in North America, and maybe that’s why SKA left him in the MHL this season.https://t.co/bQYJp61V8k
– Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 4, 2024
Demidov’s agreement with SKA St. Petersburg expires in the summer of 2025…
And the fact that it’s so clear, I think it will help him get out very quickly in the next draft.
In fact, there doesn’t seem to be any concern about Demidov, and that’s what slowed down the GMs last year when they drafted Michkov.
It seems like night and day when you compare the two cases… And that’s all to the good.
At least I feel it adds a certain value to Demidov’s résumé, because there’s no uncertainty about him.
In bursts
– She’s had a great career.
It’s the end of the road for Mélodie Daoust. #LPHFhttps://t.co/01zotOjk4y
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 4, 2024
– Nice read on the goalie market.
What will be in store for the goalie market this summer? @RoryBoylen takes a look at some of the names potentially available. https://t.co/jaibR1ElXN
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 4, 2024
– To be continued…
The Blue Jays won’t decide anything before the All-Star Game. https://t.co/eFRK0gjFpD
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 4, 2024
– For those interested :
SHARE THE MESSAGE: Tomorrow, wear black!
SPREAD THE WORD: Tomorrow, wear black to the game!
https://t.co/VdUwBLQsxu#RepMTL | #YULBall pic.twitter.com/OCdXVgbYbn
– Montréal Alliance (@mtl_alliance) June 4, 2024