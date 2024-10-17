Carey Price: a coach once forbade him to see Angela

During Carey Price’s career in Montreal, we’ve often heard about his wife, Angela. The latter, who is very active on social networks, has often found a way to attract the spotlight.

For the club’s PR staff, she hasn’t always been easy to deal with.

That’s why, in the eyes of some, she’s been a distraction at times. It offers unprecedented access to fans, but there are some things the team doesn’t particularly want to see out in the open.

That said, Angela has been a distraction in other ways: at the start of her relationship with the goalie, she went to see him play… and he had such a bad night that a coach forbade the goalie to see her again.

That’s what she confided via her Instagram account today, as the couple marks 20 years since they first met.

Given that she talks about “20 years”, the story probably took place when Carey was playing junior. Angela doesn’t specify who the coach was (we don’t know if it was the head coach, who was probably Don Nachbaur, or a goalie coach, for example), but he didn’t want the goalie’s head in a twist.

This forced the two to see each other in secret… and according to her, this contributed to the success of their relationship.

Clearly, Angela wasn’t too much of a distraction from Carey’s on-ice performances, which have been extremely successful during his time in Montreal.

For the club’s PR staff, however, it may be a different story… but that hasn’t obviously stopped the two from continuing to see each other, as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first meeting today.

