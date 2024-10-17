Ivan Demidov: his (triple) refusal to sign a new contract affects his playing time

Ivan Demidov’s playing time is the talk of the town. And it’s always been clear that a factor that has nothing to do with hockey as such must affect his (very) limited playing time, because on the ice, Demidov makes magic.

And now Nicolas Cloutier has put his finger on the problem.

According to what he’s heard between the sticks and what he reported on the TVA Sports website, the Canadiens’ prospect has refused three times to sign a contract to extend his adventure in Russia.

Did Ivan Demidov turn down a contract extension offer from SKA three times last month? At least, that’s what a source close to the player claims. That would explain a lot. https://t.co/Pu7QegyHNj – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 17, 2024

Demidov has never made any secret of his desire to land in North America after his 2024-2025 season in Russia. And his coach decided to punish him by giving him little playing time.

If he signed another contract, Demidov would undoubtedly get more playing time. But he doesn’t want to.

He wants nothing to do with another year with SKA. – A source from Nicolas Cloutier

Demidov wants to come to Quebec to begin his NHL career. And from the way he’s being treated by his Russian club, we imagine that reinforces that feeling in the player.

I can also imagine that, in their discussions with the top prospect, the Canadiens’ executives remind him that, in Montreal, he’ll be playing a lot more than just four minutes a game.

It should also be noted, again in Nicolas Cloutier’s article, that Demidov wouldn’t mind playing at a lower level if it meant he could play more often.

But that’s not going to happen. He’s simply stuck with the SKA, to the dismay of just about everyone – including the Canadiens, of course.

Also related to Demidov’s situation, coach Roman Rotenberg chatted with Marco D’Amico of Responsible Gaming. And clearly, the gentleman doesn’t see things the way people here do.

The driver, who doesn’t exactly like being told how to do his job, said he wanted to bring his young man along gradually. That’s why he doesn’t play much.

Montreal @CanadiensMTL prospect Ivan Demidov faces fierce competition in the KHL, but SKA coach Roman Rotenberg believes his hard work and maturity are paving the way for future success. Exclusive story by @mndamico https://t.co/jURl7KNHLD – RG.org (@RGSafePlay) October 17, 2024

Nobody believes him, but hey: he can say what he likes.

Rotenberg may say that, but he clearly wants to punish Demidov for his contract history. It’s often like that in Russia, and the case of the Habs prospect is no exception.

Given the way he’s being treated, I can understand why he doesn’t want to stay there. Demidov must be unhappy at not playing much and that’s understandable.

Overtime

I look forward to his arrival on North American soil.

– Shohei Ohtani is up.

We witnessed the awakening of Shohei Ohtani. https://t.co/cK3e3p45wA – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 17, 2024

– Love this.

The @quebec_remparts have taken a scene from the cult series Les Boys to promote the theme game on November 1. The post caused quite a stir on social networks, so much so that @oceanicrimouski got involved @tvaqc @TVASports pic.twitter.com/pVoGI1eey1 – Stéphane Turcot (@StephTurcotTVA) October 16, 2024

– David Reinbacher doesn’t look like a guy who’s getting close to a comeback. Of course not.

Lane Hutson & David Reinbacher meeting a Habs fan at the MTL Canadiens blood drive pic.twitter.com/OoCqeGlsKm – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 17, 2024

– The commissioner’s interest is also missing.

Carré d’As: the only thing missing is investors for the Nordiques?https://t.co/FNGVDk9hES – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) October 17, 2024

– Patrik Laine is still in the news.