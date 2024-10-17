Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Ivan Demidov: his (triple) refusal to sign a new contract affects his playing time

 Auteur: Jessica Williams
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Ivan Demidov: his (triple) refusal to sign a new contract affects his playing time
Credit: Getty Images

Ivan Demidov’s playing time is the talk of the town. And it’s always been clear that a factor that has nothing to do with hockey as such must affect his (very) limited playing time, because on the ice, Demidov makes magic.

And now Nicolas Cloutier has put his finger on the problem.

According to what he’s heard between the sticks and what he reported on the TVA Sports website, the Canadiens’ prospect has refused three times to sign a contract to extend his adventure in Russia.

Demidov has never made any secret of his desire to land in North America after his 2024-2025 season in Russia. And his coach decided to punish him by giving him little playing time.

If he signed another contract, Demidov would undoubtedly get more playing time. But he doesn’t want to.

He wants nothing to do with another year with SKA. – A source from Nicolas Cloutier

Demidov wants to come to Quebec to begin his NHL career. And from the way he’s being treated by his Russian club, we imagine that reinforces that feeling in the player.

I can also imagine that, in their discussions with the top prospect, the Canadiens’ executives remind him that, in Montreal, he’ll be playing a lot more than just four minutes a game.

It should also be noted, again in Nicolas Cloutier’s article, that Demidov wouldn’t mind playing at a lower level if it meant he could play more often.

But that’s not going to happen. He’s simply stuck with the SKA, to the dismay of just about everyone – including the Canadiens, of course.

Also related to Demidov’s situation, coach Roman Rotenberg chatted with Marco D’Amico of Responsible Gaming. And clearly, the gentleman doesn’t see things the way people here do.

The driver, who doesn’t exactly like being told how to do his job, said he wanted to bring his young man along gradually. That’s why he doesn’t play much.

Nobody believes him, but hey: he can say what he likes.

Rotenberg may say that, but he clearly wants to punish Demidov for his contract history. It’s often like that in Russia, and the case of the Habs prospect is no exception.

Given the way he’s being treated, I can understand why he doesn’t want to stay there. Demidov must be unhappy at not playing much and that’s understandable.

I look forward to his arrival on North American soil.


Overtime

– Shohei Ohtani is up.

– Love this.

– David Reinbacher doesn’t look like a guy who’s getting close to a comeback. Of course not.

– The commissioner’s interest is also missing.

– Patrik Laine is still in the news.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content