Stéphane Robidas seems to think that Mike Matheson’s game is over.

Surprising news, but Mike Matheson will not finish the game against the Kings due to injury.

At the start of the second period, we weren’t able to catch a glimpse of the defender on the bench.

This is unfortunate. The Canadiens still haven’t confirmed that their game is over, but Stéphane Robidas told Marc Denis that it looks like it is.

Stéphane Robidas tells Marc Denis that he doesn’t seem to be expecting Mike Matheson to return for this game @RDSca – Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) October 18, 2024

For the rest of the game, Montreal will have to play with five defensemen: Lane Hutson, David Savard, Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron and Kaiden Guhle.

At least we’ll be able to see Hutson on the first wave of the power play…

Let’s hope Matheson’s injury isn’t too serious. He’s the team’s most-used defenseman this season and is clearly the number one in this line-up.

Details to come…

