Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Stéphane Robidas seems to think that Mike Matheson’s game is over.

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Stéphane Robidas seems to think that Mike Matheson’s game is over.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Surprising news, but Mike Matheson will not finish the game against the Kings due to injury.

At the start of the second period, we weren’t able to catch a glimpse of the defender on the bench.

This is unfortunate. The Canadiens still haven’t confirmed that their game is over, but Stéphane Robidas told Marc Denis that it looks like it is.

For the rest of the game, Montreal will have to play with five defensemen: Lane Hutson, David Savard, Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron and Kaiden Guhle.

At least we’ll be able to see Hutson on the first wave of the power play…

Let’s hope Matheson’s injury isn’t too serious. He’s the team’s most-used defenseman this season and is clearly the number one in this line-up.

Details to come…


Overtime

– To watch.

– Too bad for him.

– Coming up.

– What kind words from Jeff Gorton for his prospects.

– It’s off to a great start.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content