Lane Hutson could turn out to be the steal of the last decade, says JiC

It’s been a long time since a guy like Lane Hutson, the lightest player in the NHL, stepped onto the Bell Centre ice with a Habs jersey on his back. He’s a dynamic, exciting, offensive player… and everyone loves him.

Even Simon Boisvert, who hasn’t always been a great defenseman from behind, is starting to like him slowly, not quickly. The 48 has really won the hearts of everyone, not just the fans.

But to say it could turn out to be the steal of the decade is a bit of a stretch. Jean-Charles Lajoie at Season Ticket said that the odds of him becoming the steal of the 2022 draft are good, and “he could in fact be considered the steal of the decade.”

“Hutson is the generator that provides the electricity in the building”(@jic_tvasports)https://t.co/0gyz08NfEf – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 17, 2024

Stealing the 2022 draft? Absolutely. Theft of the last decade? Let’s save ourselves a little embarrassment…

Hutson, that’s the generator that provides the electricity in the building. – JiC

But still, fans have the right to dream.

After all, 62nd overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky has only six games NHL experience and he’s not perfect. Against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night, his defensive shortcomings showed. For a player who always has the puck, that’s not so bad, but before proclaiming him the steal of the last decade, let’s see if he’ll be in the running for the Calder Trophy awarded to the NHL’s best rookie player.

It’s true he was drafted late, Lane Hutson, and he’s excellent. Six points in six NHL games is no mean feat. I can’t wait to see if he continues his trend of one point per game. In any case, Simon Boisvert at Processus admits to having changed his opinion of the little defenseman and recognizes that he will have a brilliant career.

There are no comparables, so it was harder to assess. – Simon Boisvert, during the sixth episode of the podcast

The title of the episode says it all.

