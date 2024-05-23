Patrick Kane: the Blackhawks are interested in re-signing him

Once again this summer, the National Hockey League’s off-season will be an interesting one to watch from start to finish.

We’re likely to see a lot of movement across the 32 NHL teams, as well as a draft that promises to be very exciting.

I’d even go so far as to say that we could be in for an even busier off-season than usual, considering all the names currently circulating in transaction rumours.

Just imagine if Mitch Marner were to be traded this summer.In short, pretty much every team will be on the lookout, as most look to improve and advance their rebuilding.

Obviously, Kent Hughes’ Montreal Canadiens come to mind, but Kyle Davidson’s Chicago Blackhawks also come to mind.

Indeed, the Hawks’ general manager will be looking to surround his young prodigy, Connor Bedard, for his second NHL season, to give him the necessary assets to develop properly.

Bedard will need talent and experience on his side to learn the ropes in the NHL.In fact, the Blackhawks would be interested in acquiring a player they know very well and who possesses both talent and experience.

I’m talking about Patrick Kane.

Any chance of a Patrick Kane return to the Blackhawks? I answer that and more in the second part of our mailbag. https://t.co/EVi1Pkto3y – Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) May 23, 2024

Indeed, this summer could see a reunion between Kane and the Blackhawks.According to Scotty Power, who covers the Blackhawks for The Athletic , the Blackhawks are very likely to discuss the idea of bringing Patrick Kane back to Chicago, where he enjoyed so much success, winning three Stanley Cups.After a solid season (47 points in 50 games) with the Detroit Red Wings, Patrick Kane could become a free agent again this summer, and could return to the Blackhawks if he so chooses.

The 35-year-old American winger could be interested in returning to where he’s seen as a legend, to play a mentoring role for the young players like Connor Bedard who will define the face of the franchise in the coming years.

Of course, either Kane or the Blackhawks may ultimately decide that such a marriage is not a good fit, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

The American winger clearly has a few good seasons left in him, and he could give them to the team he’s spent his entire career with.

In fact, he’s 242 behind the Blackhawks’ all-time leading scorer, Stan Mikita.

He could also be tempted to become the all-time leading American scorer while wearing a Blackhawks uniform.

He’s only 107 points away from tying Brett Hull at the top of the NHL’s all-time American scoring charts.

In short, all this remains to be seen from the Blackhawks’ point of view.

Seeing Kane in Chicago again would be really great, and would clearly make my colleague Michael Petit very happy.

