Sheldon Keefe: favorite for Jack Adams on NHL sports betting site

The 2024-2025 National Hockey League season is unfortunately still a long way off, as we’re only in mid-July at the moment.
However, that hasn’t stopped us from starting to make predictions for next season, even though many things can still change between now and the opening games of each of the 32 teams.
Whether it’s the standings in the various NHL divisions, or the races for the various trophies, predictions and bets are open.
#NJDevils Head Coach Spearheads 2024-25 Jack Adams Candidates https://t.co/aq5LEwwIfQ
– New Jersey Hockey Now (@njdhockeynow) July 12, 2024
The former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach is in a good position right now, as there seems to be general confidence that he’ll be able to get the New Jersey Devils back on track.
And last time I checked, Sheldon Keefe is a good regular-season coach, as he’s always helped the Maple Leafs finish the season with an excellent points percentage, the lowest being .622.
In short, the Jack Adams is a regular-season trophy, and so, even though Keefe is known for the Toronto Leafs’ huge first-round struggles, he could win this trophy.
