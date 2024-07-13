Sheldon Keefe: favorite for Jack Adams on NHL sports betting site

The 2024-2025 National Hockey League season is unfortunately still a long way off, as we’re only in mid-July at the moment.

However, that hasn’t stopped us from starting to make predictions for next season, even though many things can still change between now and the opening games of each of the 32 teams.

Whether it’s the standings in the various NHL divisions, or the races for the various trophies, predictions and bets are open.

#NJDevils Head Coach Spearheads 2024-25 Jack Adams Candidates https://t.co/aq5LEwwIfQ – New Jersey Hockey Now (@njdhockeynow) July 12, 2024

In fact, on the official sports betting site in partnership with the NHL, FanDuel Sportsbook, several odds have already been released for the 2024-2025 season.These include the Edmonton Oilers favourites for the Stanley Cup, Connor McDavid favourites for the Hart Trophy, Auston Matthews favourites for the Maurice Richard Trophy and Matvei Michkov favourites for the Calder Trophy.In short, there are many possible predictions, even when it comes to head coaches.In fact, when it comes to the Jack Adams Trophy, awarded to the best head coach of the regular season, Sheldon Keefe is the favourite.Indeed, the new coach of the New Jersey Devils is the one with the lowest odds heading into next season.At +700, he is the favorite ahead of Kris Knoblauch (+900) of the Edmonton Oilers and Craig Berube (+1200) of the Toronto Maple Leafs, among others.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach is in a good position right now, as there seems to be general confidence that he’ll be able to get the New Jersey Devils back on track.

Indeed, after a disappointing season in 2023-2024, the Devils will clearly be aiming to return to the playoffs and do some damage.

And last time I checked, Sheldon Keefe is a good regular-season coach, as he’s always helped the Maple Leafs finish the season with an excellent points percentage, the lowest being .622.

In short, the Jack Adams is a regular-season trophy, and so, even though Keefe is known for the Toronto Leafs’ huge first-round struggles, he could win this trophy.

Keefe is also ahead of two former New Jersey Devils coaches, Travis Green (+800) of the Ottawa Senators and Andrew Brunette (+900) of the Nashville Predators.This race for the Jack Adams, won by Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks last season, will be closely watched in the 2024-2025 season.It remains to be seen whether Sheldon Keefe will live up to expectations.

