Jackets head coach: only two serious candidates left

Of the 32 NHL teams, only one is still without a head coach.That team is the Columbus Blue Jackets.

But rest assured, team fans, new general manager Don Waddell has no intention of delaying the hiring of Pascal Vincent’s successor. Writing in The Athletic earlier today, Aaron Portzline confirmed that Waddell wants to hire his coach in July.

Do I want this to go to August? Not a chance. – Don Waddell

Per Aaron Portzline, Dean Evason and Jay Woodcroft are flying to Columbus this week for in-person interviews. When asked if he wants the coaching search to continue into August, Waddell replied, “Not a chance”. #CBJ – The CBJ Center (@CBJcenter) July 14, 2024

And my understanding of the hiring process is that there are three finalists, but two that will be prioritized. They are Jay Woodcroft, the former Oilers coach, and Dean Evason.Columbus has a good mix of youngsters and veterans in its line-up. To surround them, it takes a coach with experience.

Evason has 695 games of professional hockey experience. Whether with the Wild or the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL), his experience is not to be overlooked. As for Woodcroft, he only has one full NHL season behind his tie, but he still has 133 games of experience. And he’s won 79 of those 133 games… These two instructors will be summoned in person.

The Jackets’ GM has a third candidate in mind, but for the moment, he’s “on hold”. We have reason to believe it’s Todd McLellan.

The list (of 12 candidates) quickly narrowed to three names: Evason, Woodcroft and Todd McLellan, who has coached San Jose, Edmonton and Los Angeles.

