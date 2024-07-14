Ivan Demidov’s coach criticized in Russia for his treatment of youngsters

At the last draft, the Habs selected Ivan Demidov fifth overall. The Habs are hoping that the talented young Russian will be an important piece of the team’s long-term top-6.

It’s not for nothing that some see him as one of the NHL’s crème de la crème prospects, after all.

That said, given that Demidov has a contract in Russia for next season, the most likely scenario is to see him remain in his native country in 2024-25. It’s not set in stone(especially as reality has changed in Russia), but it’s the most likely.

If he doesn’t get the chance to play regularly in the KHL, for example, you have to wonder whether the Habs will shake things up.

That said, even if he does get some playing time in the KHL, it will be under SKA coach Roman Rotenberg. And a recent article in Sport24 (a Russian media outlet) criticized Rotenberg for his approach to young players.

He was criticized for squeezing out promising youngsters to make room for veterans… possibly in connection with the fact that the youngsters intend to leave for America eventually.

The text in question mentions the case of Dmitri Buchelnikov, a Red Wings prospect who, despite being compared to Artemi Panarin by Rotenberg, never really got the chance to make his mark in the KHL. And that’s even if he did well in the few opportunities he did get at this level.

In Philadelphia, where we’ve been following the case of Matvei Michkov with great attention, the conclusion is much the same: at the age of 17, Michkov never had a real chance to make his mark in the KHL… and we even wonder whether John Tortorella will be a better coach for the youngster than Rotenberg was.

Nothing less.

That said, the last few weeks have given us some hope. The SKA let Michkov make the leap to America, and one wonders if this might have changed Rotenberg’s approach to youth.

And if it hasn’t, I imagine the Canadian won’t just sit back and let his prospect wait in Russia: he’ll probably try to bring him to America sooner rather than later.

