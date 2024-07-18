Tony Marinaro takes aim at Marc Bergevin

Marc Bergevin was fired by the Canadiens on November 28, 2021.

We know that his career in Montreal didn’t end as he had hoped, and since his departure, we’ve heard a lot of “bad” things about him.

Apparently, he disrespected Habs legends, and many of the old-timers still have it in for him, he was difficult to work with according to a former Habs employee, Pierre Gervais said in his first book that Bergevin didn’t inspire respect among his players because of his teenage behavior… In short, you can see where I’m coming from with all this.

Tony Marinaro has added his name to the list of people who have flayed Bergevin by talking about an anecdote that took place at the last NHL draft.

The Sick Podcast host was in Vegas for the draft, saw Bergevin… and Bergevin only gave him a “fist bump” without necessarily speaking to him because he was on the phone.

Marinaro explains that he saw Trevor Timmins just beforehand and was able to have a nice chat with the former Canadiens scout…

But the opposite was true of the former GM.

At least, Marinaro seems to have taken it the wrong way when he says that Bergevin wasn’t raised like Timmins…

Marc pretends he doesn’t know us. He thinks it’s the media’s fault he got fired, but I think it’s actually thanks to us that he stayed on for a few more years. – Tony Marinaro

Tony Marinaro explains in his podcast that he understands that Bergevin was on the phone, but he would have liked to see him take the time to chat a little.

And Marinaro later added:

And that’s understandable.

Especially in light of the fact that, in Marinaro’s words, the two men had an “excellent relationship” in the past.

But the more we hear about Marc Bergevin’s personality, the more we understand that he doesn’t always have the right attitude.

He’s been criticized by his former employees, by former Canadiens players, by certain members of the media… And at the end of the day, it’s not for nothing.

Overtime

Especially when the comments about his attitude are repeated like this.

