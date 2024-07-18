Tony Marinaro takes aim at Marc Bergevin

Tony Marinaro takes aim at Marc BergevinAuteur: mgarcia
We know that his career in Montreal didn’t end as he had hoped, and since his departure, we’ve heard a lot of “bad” things about him.
Apparently, he disrespected Habs legends, and many of the old-timers still have it in for him, he was difficult to work with according to a former Habs employee, Pierre Gervais said in his first book that Bergevin didn’t inspire respect among his players because of his teenage behavior… In short, you can see where I’m coming from with all this.
The Sick Podcast host was in Vegas for the draft, saw Bergevin… and Bergevin only gave him a “fist bump” without necessarily speaking to him because he was on the phone.
Marinaro explains that he saw Trevor Timmins just beforehand and was able to have a nice chat with the former Canadiens scout…
At least, Marinaro seems to have taken it the wrong way when he says that Bergevin wasn’t raised like Timmins…
Marc pretends he doesn’t know us.
He thinks it’s the media’s fault he got fired, but I think it’s actually thanks to us that he stayed on for a few more years. – Tony Marinaro
And that’s understandable.
Especially in light of the fact that, in Marinaro’s words, the two men had an “excellent relationship” in the past.
But the more we hear about Marc Bergevin’s personality, the more we understand that he doesn’t always have the right attitude.
He’s been criticized by his former employees, by former Canadiens players, by certain members of the media… And at the end of the day, it’s not for nothing.
