The Islanders are caught flat-footed: Oliver Wahlstrom deserves a try from the Canadian

The Islanders are caught flat-footed: Oliver Wahlstrom deserves a try from the CanadianAuteur: ataylor
And that’s why it makes sense that the Flannel GM might call Lou Lamoriello to see if Oliver Wahlstrom might be available.
Trickery aside, we’re talking about a first-round pick in
2019 2018 (11th overall) who isn’t capable of establishing himself with the Islanders. For the past two years, his stats haven’t exactly been stellar.
After all, his shot is really, really something… when he knows how to use it.
Expectations would be low if an ordinary pick made his way to New York, and at worst, it doesn’t work out. And at best, it works out and the Habs have a good player on their hands.
Would you give Oliver Wahlstrom a chance with the #CH in return for a draft pick (2-3rd) or a decent prospect (Kapanen/Engstrom)? #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/C9mUokr2AP
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) July 16, 2024
Remember, it’s to Hughes’ advantage to try to find players who don’t currently belong elsewhere in the NHL and develop them in Montreal. On a larger scale, that’s what he did with Alex Newhook.
If such a transaction were to take place, we shouldn’t get our hopes up (in any case, the Islanders aren’t in a position to ask for the moon) and we shouldn’t have high expectations.
