Vincent Lecavalier takes up more and more space internally

David Garel is strong. Very strong. You may not be subscribed to the Hockey30 page on social networks, but there’s always an H30 article that makes its way into your FB or X timeline… or that’s suggested to you by Google (Discover ) when you open Chrome on your cell phone.

A true wizard of clickbaiting and social networking…

my

It’s true that Vincent Lecavalier’s role seems to have evolved since his appointment in February 2022. Although officially, Lecavalier is still “only” Special Advisor, Hockey Operations.

Initially, Vinny Vincent Lecavalier was happy to join the Montreal organization while staying with his family in Florida. He didn’t have a résumé, and advising his former agent – and working with his best friend Martin St-Louis – was just fine with him. He said he did a few special assignments, such as video scouting for Kent Hughes, and gave his opinion when asked…

Except that lately, we’ve been hearing a lot more about Vincent Lecavalier when it comes to Habs operations.

He was involved in the Pascal Vincent hiring process…

He was with Habs management at the Sphere in Vegas…

He was the one who recommended Tanner Pearson to Kent Hughes…

He carried weight at the last trade deadline…

He was spotted at several U18/U20international competitions…

In short, he’s acting more and more like an assistant to the GM, without actually having that official title.

Let’s not forget that, before being named advisor, Vincent Lecavalier was rumoured to be about to be named assistant to the GM…

And according to my sources, the Habs fired the employee responsible for the leak. Will Vincent Lecavalier ever become one for real?

Stu Cowan mentioned just a few days ago that we’d have to keep an eye on Vincent Lecavalier’s future role with the Habs. Some people have suggested that he could be named assistant not to Kent Hughes, but to Martin St-Louis, a speculation that hasn’t gained much traction however, not least because Lecavalier would have to be away from his family for several months if he were to take on such a job.

I still think Alex Burrows should be replaced by someone with experience…

Lecavalier is more likely to be named assistant to Kent Hughes… and one day aspire to become GM himself under a hockey operations president he knows well. Or the other way around…

Overtime

– Everyone at the Stade on Saturday for the Canadian derby!

If you’re not crinqué for Saturday’s derby, I don’t know what you’re missing #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/Onu5AmraaT – Mathieu Charron (@Charron82) July 18, 2024

– Mathieu Choinière and CF MTL could be settled next winter.

.@pbernier10 just said on @RDSca that he believes Mathieu Choinière will reach an agreement with @cfmontreal, but only after the season. He also said, however, that anything can happen in the world of soccer. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 17, 2024

– Montreal CF Rebrand: if he had it to do over again, Justin Kingsley would do the same thing. He even calls it one of the most successful marketing campaigns in Canadian history.