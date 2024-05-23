CDM: Cole Caufield and the United States eliminated by the Czech Republic

CDM: Cole Caufield and the United States eliminated by the Czech RepublicAuteur: esmith
In Caufield’s case, well, his tournament came to an end today, as the USA were eliminated by the Czech Republic, who won 1-0 in a very close duel.
Pavel Zacha gets the crowd going on the PP! Czechia takes the lead. #MensWorlds #USACZE @czehockey pic.twitter.com/qjrStNvntd
– IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 23, 2024
The Czech Republic’s victory over the USA brought euphoria to the arena, given that the tournament takes place in Prague, Czech Republic.
Semi-finals bound for Czechia! #MensWorlds #USACZE @czehockey pic.twitter.com/7Hf17wQKkH
– IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 23, 2024
For the USA, it’s a tough defeat, as they return home empty-handed for a third World Championship in a row.
With Sweden’s victory, here’s the picture of the semi-finals at the WHC:
Canada v. Switzerland
Sweden v. Czech Republic
Matches broadcast Saturday on RDS! pic.twitter.com/JpDmRD5VBK
– RDS (@RDSca) May 23, 2024
In a gust
– Wow.
In case you want to feel old, Habs legend Tomas Plekanec is now coaching the son of Habs legend Jaroslav Spacek on Team Czechia pic.twitter.com/HfQvqX4oUd
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 23, 2024
– He was sensational in this Czech victory, turning away all 36 shots he faced.
Hear from the Czech hero Lukas Dostal after his shutout performance against USA. #MensWorlds #USACZE @czehockey pic.twitter.com/ynJVQocK2d
– IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 23, 2024
– In the final quarter-final of the tournament, Sweden won 2-1 in overtime against Finland.
WHAT A RIDE! Sweden defeats their rivals to move on to the semifinals!
Game Recap
https://t.co/22HfVsC1eP#SWEFIN#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/JlKgecmSGd
– IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 23, 2024
– Joel Eriksson Ek gave the Swedes the win.
JOEL ERIKSSON EK WITH THE TIP IN! SWEDEN WINS IN OT! #SWEFIN #MensWorlds @Trekronorse pic.twitter.com/XCs8rZRx8p
– IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 23, 2024
– Well-deserved. The Montreal Canadiens prospect had quite a tournament with six goals in eight games.
Oliver Kapanen selected as one of the best Finnish players of the tournament. #Habs #GoHabsGo
– Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) May 23, 2024