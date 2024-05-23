Jonathan Drouin: he may have to sign at a discount if he wants to stay in Colorado

Jonathan Drouin: he may have to sign at a discount if he wants to stay in ColoradoAuteur: mgarcia
But those weren’t the only two issues discussed at this morning’s press conference.
The Avalanche GM stated that, at present, it would not be a problem to come to an agreement with Drouin, and that he will clearly be in contact with the Quebecer’s camp in the coming weeks.
Chris MacFarland on Jonathan Drouin: “At this time, I’d be lying if I said it would be a challenge. It won’t be a challenge to get something done there at this time.
We’ve got the cushion to deal with, you get 10% over the cap, but the uncertainty of certain situations… we’ve…
– Meghan Angley (@megangley) May 23, 2024
The problem for the former Montreal Canadien is that the Avalanche don’t have a lot of room on their payroll, especially if Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog return next season.
Should he return to action after this suspension, just over $6 million will be added to Colorado’s payroll.
We’ll probably be looking at guys with lower AAV’s to fill in the gaps at this time – Chis MacFarland #Avs #GoAvsGo @TheRinkColorado
– Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) May 23, 2024
So, getting back to Drouin, if he wants to return to the Avalanche next season, he’ll most likely have to sign at a discount.
That’s when we’ll see if the Quebecer absolutely wants to return to the Avalanche or if he prefers to test the free agent market.
In a gust
– Habs veteran Artturi Lehkonen will undergo shoulder surgery in the coming weeks.
Chris MacFarland says that Lehky will be getting a shoulder surgery within the upcoming weeks. #GoAvsGo
– AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) May 23, 2024
– Nikita Zadorov really has a way with words.
Nikita Zadorov, explaining how great Canucks fans are, adds Calgary “isn’t even the biggest team in Alberta” when talking about the two fanbases while Conor Garland shakes his head at the end of the table. #Canucks
– David Quadrelli (@QuadrelliD) May 23, 2024
– Quite a defenseman, Evan Bouchard. He’ll be one to watch tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Evan Bouchard is the first defenseman in NHL history to record at least 20 points through the first two rounds of the #StanleyCup Playoffs.
: @EdmontonOilers vs. @DallasStars Game 1 TONIGHT at 8:30p ET on @NHL_On_TNT (truTV), @SportsonMax, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports pic.twitter.com/8RE2Ii1O2U
– NHL (@NHL) May 23, 2024
– Does Matt Rempe still belong in the Rangers lineup against the Panthers?
Is it Matt Rempe time? Rangers roster decisions, Panthers’ Niko Mikkola defends hit, Lomberg plays maybe the best game Maurice has seen him play and other #nyr and #flapanthers notes from@Peter_Baughand myself >>> https://t.co/Q7Hu5Jx4Ey
– Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 23, 2024
– Of note.
The upcoming World Junior Schedule:
2025 Canada (Ottawa)
2026 USA (St Paul/Minneapolis MN)
2027 Canada (TBD)
2028 Finland (Helsinki?)
2029 Czechia (Brno?)
2030 Canada (TBD)
2031 USA (TBD)
2032 CANADA (TBD)
2033 Canada (TBD)
– Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) May 23, 2024