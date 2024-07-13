Big 2025 crop for the QMJHL: Three Quebecers could go in the first round of the draft

Big 2025 crop for the QMJHL: Three Quebecers could go in the first round of the draftAuteur: mgarcia
That’s not a lot, and it’s been the talk of the town in recent weeks, because people are wondering whether hockey is healthy in Quebec.
We’re talking about Caleb Desnoyers, Émile Guité and Justin Carbonneau.
At least, these three guys would be likely to come out quickly if the draft were held tomorrow, as Grant McCagg suggested on the Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast:
It’s looking like a strong draft for the Q in 2025 @grantmccagg and @GaumondShayne discuss players to watch out for in the 2025 draft.
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/OvadIlpMH2
Listen: https://t.co/obZQFCmRg4#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/1tEcXRmH9k
– The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) July 13, 2024
I had the chance to see Émile Guité and Caleb Desnoyers on the ice, when they both played for the Gaulois de Saint-Hyacinthe before making the jump to the QMJHL.
Desnoyers is a useful player in all three zones of the rink, who can be placed in any situation to help his club…
And Guité is a real sniper who can use his shot to put the puck in the back of the net.
Caleb Desnoyers was selected first overall by the Moncton Wildcats… And the Chicoutimi Saguenéens took Émile Guité with the second pick of the draft.
Desnoyers finished the campaign with 56 points (20 goals) in 60 games with the Wildcats… while Guité collected 57 points (25 goals) in 61 games with Chicoutimi.
Justin Carbonneau, meanwhile, is a 6’1′, 190-pound right winger (who throws from the right).
He collected 59 points (31 goals) in 68 games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada last season. We’re talking about a complete forward who can score goals, and who also has great vision for the game.
If they can improve their production and rack up the points, they’ll give themselves a better shot at the 2025 draft…
Overtime
– Wow!
WHAT a goal from Ismaël Koné! pic.twitter.com/N3tov4ZHjh
– RDS (@RDSca) July 14, 2024
– Let’s see?
OMG! Cant make this up…. #streaking #mtl #soubois
Who wants to go streaking?! pic.twitter.com/ex5jp5qmrJ
– P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) July 14, 2024
– Good Night!
MONTEL JACKSON WASTES NO TIME GETTING THE FIRST ROUND KNOCKOUT! #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/i6XuzHiSRk
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 14, 2024
– Come on!
Évelyne Viens gives Canada the winhttps://t.co/EqCAEroJLZ
– RDS (@RDSca) July 13, 2024