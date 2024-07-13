On Twitter, fans argue over who’s better between Demidov and Michkov

Ivan Demidov is the new darling of Canadiens fans.

It created quite a buzz in town when Kent Hughes selected him with the 5th overall pick at the last draft, and everyone can’t wait to see him arrive in town to get to know him a little better.

After all, he’s already loved in Montreal, even though he’s yet to play a single game in a Tricolore uniform.

As a result of Demidov’s selection, Matvei Michkov is no longer the talk of the town.

The Habs had the opportunity to draft Michkov last year, but ultimately turned to David Reinbacher with the 6th pick… And remember, there was some criticism in Montreal of the Habs’ management.

Michkov’s name was the talk of the town, after all.

That said, now that Michkov is a member of the Flyers and Demidov belongs to the Habs, fans of both clubs are starting to argue over who’s the better player.

The debate continues to rage https://t.co/vR9ZXadN7Z – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 13, 2024

TVA Sports has a piece on the subject:In the TVA Sports article, there are three tweets in particular that sum up the situation pretty well.

Reading the tweets, it’s clear that there’s frustration… On both sides of the coin:

Find me something that Michkov does better than Demidov except his shot and ill deactivate. I bet you can’t. pic.twitter.com/nZpEGwKbsD – Mathieu (@GHGMath) July 12, 2024

Unlike Danny, I am the GOAT at closing, not deals, but arguments. To end the Michkov v Demidov debate. Habs fans have spent a year saying Michkov isn’t generational. Why aren’t they saying Demidov is generational if he’s better? Doesn’t this betray their true thoughts? – MichkovAtlas (Chris) (@xXDarkByDesignX) July 12, 2024

One of those years was his draft eligible season, aka the year demidov didn’t even make the khl save for three games where he played 5 minutes a night. Are you stupid? – Thomas58 (@Thomas581097157) July 12, 2024

Ultimately, no one can come to a conclusion right now.Why not?

Because Mishkov hasn’t played in the NHL yet… And the same goes for Demidov.

On the other hand, there will always be a link between Matvei Michkov and the Montreal Canadiens, and we all understand why.

If David Reinbacher doesn’t live up to expectations, we’ll continue to hear that the Habs made a mistake in selecting him, especially if Michkov produces at the level he did in Philly.

But at the end of the day, the Habs got what they wanted.

They drafted a right-handed defenseman who has the potential to be on the team’s top-4 for years to come… And they got Demidov, a player the organization has liked since last year.

That’s how I see it.

