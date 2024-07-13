“Leave the kid alone!” Georges Laraque comes to Matt Rempe’s defense

That said, it’s caused quite a stir in recent days. In New York, one journalist called it a “mistake” on Rempe’s part, and this morning, Ken Campbell penned a piece for The Hockey News in which he cast doubt on Rempe’s desire to become a true strongman.
And obviously, the text in question made its way to Laraque… who took the opportunity to respond to the journalist via platform X:
Are you kidding me? The kid only wanted to learn how to protect himself, how is that a statement of wanting to become a strong man? Leave him alone! – Georges Laraque
thats not what that meant! Are you kidding me? The kid just wanted to learn more stuff to avoid getting it, how’s that a statement of wanting to be a super heavyweight, leave him alone!
– Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) July 13, 2024
Campbell then replied that if he wanted the kid left alone, publishing videos of him learning to fight might not be the right thing to do… to which Laraque retorted that he didn’t publish the videos.
He can’t control who’s out there filming what’s happening on the ice, after all.
i didnt post the video, and i cannot control people at the rink filming us and posting them!!!
– Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) July 13, 2024
A few months ago, while appearing on the Stanley25 podcast, Laraque stated that he had called Rempe to give him advice on defending himself, not on becoming the NHL’s toughest fighter.
It’s not the first time he’s said that.
But it’s clear that the subject is particularly hot this summer, as the former NHL strongman helps Rempe hone his technique. With a view to learning how to better protect himself, let’s not forget.
Overtime
– Speaking of the Rangers.
Braden Schneider and NYR have a deal
2 x $2.2M
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2024
– Wow.
See this post on Instagram
– Good news for the American team.
Steve Kerr isn’t worried about Durant’s healthhttps://t.co/AfyEJsP3M4
– RDS (@RDSca) July 13, 2024