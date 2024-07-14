“I would try to trade Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the Flames”.Auteur: ewilson
Paying $4.82 million a year until 2030 for a guy who doesn’t deliver the goods on a top-6 when you’re a contending team hurts.
So you’d think the club wouldn’t hate getting out from under that nasty contract… and in a recent piece for The Athletic, Eric Duhatschek talked a bit about the Canes‘ situation, going with this statement:
Personally, I’d try to trade Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the Flames. – Eric Duhatschek
If there’s one team that can take that gamble, right now, it’s probably the Flames… but they still have to be willing to do it.
Even if the Flames still believe in the Finn’s potential, the Hurricanes would have to pay Calgary a pretty penny to get the Alberta outfit to release them from this contract. It’s a big financial commitment (six years at nearly $5 million a year) for a guy who, at 24, hasn’t (yet?) proved he deserves it.
It would be a fairly complex trade, but considering that the Canes need to find a way to deal Seth Jarvis, Martin Necas and Jack Drury this summer, and that they have just under $12M under the table, getting rid of Kotkaniemi would be good for the club’s financial flexibility.
