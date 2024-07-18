Martin Necas could sign a contract with the Hurricanes and then be traded.

Martin Necas is eligible for arbitration.

If he wants to avoid an arbitrator, he’ll have to find a way to come to an agreement with the Hurricanes on the terms of a new contract… And that sounds complicated.

The Hurricanes’ priority is to offer him a new contract, but is that really what Martin Necas wants?

This is a question that often comes up in discussions, because Necas seems to be unhappy in Carolina, having asked for a trade at the end of last season.

So it makes sense to believe Eric Tulsky (GM) when he says he’s not closing the door on a potential deal for Necas AFTER agreeing a new contract with him.

Because in Carolina, we want to be competitive next year even if Necas isn’t back:

We’re still talking to teams, and we don’t want to miss an opportunity to improve our own. – Eric Tulsky

Hurricanes focused on new contracts for Necas, Jarvis:https://t.co/uDY9EcENfA – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 18, 2024

What’s happening is that it’s harder to negotiate right now after the free agent period.

Unlike the Habs, many clubs have less flexibility on payroll because they’ve moved since July 1… But even so, Eric Tulsky seems confident he can find a partner to dance with before the start of next season.

Could this help Kent Hughes find the offensive player he’s looking for?

Ultimately, the Hurricanes GM needs to take his time to find the best possible solution (or offer) for Necas.

He mustn’t rush things to solve the problem quickly, because he has an excellent player on his hands.

After all, if Necas stays in Carolina for the long haul, the Hurricanes will have an electrifying forward on their roster for years to come.

And if there is a deal… It will be crucial for Tulsky to make sure he gets a return that equals his player’s value, because Necas has what it takes to help any club in the National League and because the Hurricanes need a good replacement in the lineup.

