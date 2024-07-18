Since 2022, McDavid has more playoff points than Martin St-Louis in his career

Although the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup to the Panthers, it was Connor McDavid who went home with the Conn-Smythe Trophy.And you need look no further for the reason: he deserved it.

After all, 42 points in just 25 playoff games… you don’t see that every year.

That said, the Oilers captain has been (literally) dominant in the playoffs for three straight seasons.

He has 95 points – strap on your toque – in his last 53 playoff games… which is truly exceptional.

Connor McDavid since 2022 has more playoff points (95pts) than – Martin St. Louis

– Mike Gartner

– Teemu Selanne

– Brayden Point

– Alex Mogilny

– Zach Parise

– Phil Kessel

– Mats Sundin

– Claude Giroux

– Anze Kopitar Have in their entire career.

Over the past three years, he has collected more points than Martin St-Louis did in his NHL career, and there are other standout players on the list too:

Martin St-Louis, Teemu Selanne, Alex Mogilny, Mats Sundin, Claude Giroux, Anze Kopitar… These players have played in the National Hockey League for a long time, and McDavid has surpassed them in the space of just three years.

Quite impressive, thank you.Looking at this, one thing in particular comes to mind.

When it counts, Connor McDavid is at his best. He may have had a tougher final against Florida, but the Oilers captain doesn’t have to shy away from his performances because he’s able to stand up in the most important moments.

And that’s what you want from the guy who wears the “C” on his sweater. It’s up to him to set an example for his teammates, and he does it wonderfully, alongside Leon Draisaitl.

On the other hand, it’s a shame to think that all #97’s efforts haven’t yet been rewarded.

The Oilers have never been able to lift the precious trophy since he arrived in Edmonton, and it would be nice to see him win the Stanley Cup.He deserves it, at least.

Watch out for these guys when they are in their spots!

You never know who you'll run into at the Canadiens Hockey School!

My column on Canadiens prospect Sam Harris, who is looking to win a second straight NCAA championship with the University of Denver after impressing at #Habs development camp and earning bragging rights on goalie prospect Jacob Fowler

BREAKING: Clippers are sending Russell Westbrook, second-round pick swap and cash to the Jazz in a sign-and-trade for Kris Dunn, per @wojespn Westbrook is "expected to agree" on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to join the Nuggets

