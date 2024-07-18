Skip to content
News

Since 2022, McDavid has more playoff points than Martin St-Louis in his career

 Auteur: mgarcia
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Since 2022, McDavid has more playoff points than Martin St-Louis in his career
Credit: Getty Images
Although the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup to the Panthers, it was Connor McDavid who went home with the Conn-Smythe Trophy.

And you need look no further for the reason: he deserved it.

After all, 42 points in just 25 playoff games… you don’t see that every year.

That said, the Oilers captain has been (literally) dominant in the playoffs for three straight seasons.

He has 95 points – strap on your toque – in his last 53 playoff games… which is truly exceptional.

Over the past three years, he has collected more points than Martin St-Louis did in his NHL career, and there are other standout players on the list too:

Martin St-Louis, Teemu Selanne, Alex Mogilny, Mats Sundin, Claude Giroux, Anze Kopitar… These players have played in the National Hockey League for a long time, and McDavid has surpassed them in the space of just three years.

Quite impressive, thank you.

Looking at this, one thing in particular comes to mind.

When it counts, Connor McDavid is at his best. He may have had a tougher final against Florida, but the Oilers captain doesn’t have to shy away from his performances because he’s able to stand up in the most important moments.

And that’s what you want from the guy who wears the “C” on his sweater. It’s up to him to set an example for his teammates, and he does it wonderfully, alongside Leon Draisaitl.

On the other hand, it’s a shame to think that all #97’s efforts haven’t yet been rewarded.

The Oilers have never been able to lift the precious trophy since he arrived in Edmonton, and it would be nice to see him win the Stanley Cup.

He deserves it, at least.

Overtime

– Nick Suzuki is one of them!

– It must have been a beautiful moment.

– Great read on a little-known Habs prospect.

– Transaction in the NBA.

– He should, however…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content