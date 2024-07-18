Skip to content
“Ivan Demidov has the talent of a Nikita Kucherov”.

People in Montreal are excited about the prospect of Ivan Demidov playing for the Canadiens in the coming years.

And the kid seems to be, too!

You could tell he was really happy after being selected by the Habs at #5, and Demidov even liked an Instagram post featuring a montage of him “alongside” Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki :

Everyone’s happy, obviously. That’s what matters!

Ultimately, we know we’ll have to wait to see the young man arrive in Montreal because of his contractual situation in Russia.

However, until then, the ever-popular game of comparisons will be going to town, and that’s only logical, because even if we know a little about his playing style, those who haven’t followed him en masse will want to get an idea of what kind of player he is.

Looking at highlights is nice… But it doesn’t stop there either, we agree.

That said, that’s what Craig Button tried to do during a recent appearance on the Sick Podcast. And the “easy” comparison that came to mind?

Button talks about Nikita Kucherov in terms of talent:

Ivan Demidov has the talent of a Nikita Kucherov. – Craig Button

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Kucherov and Demidov mentioned in the same sentence.

Even the Habs prospect compares his style to that of the Lightning forward!

Obviously, it’s too early to say whether Ivan Demidov will be as dominant as Kucherov has been in recent years.

On the other hand, if Demidov is able to use his talent and tools to good effect, and if his production is similar to Kucherov’s…

The Habs and all Montreal fans will be happy :

(Credit: HockeyDB)

It’s pointless to create expectations and assert that Demidov will become a 100-110-120 point per season player in the National League.

But when you hear the comparisons to Nikita Kucherov in terms of talent, there’s even more hype building around town.

And that’s for better or worse.

