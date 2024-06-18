Ivan Demidov compares his style to Nikita Kucherov’s

With the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Chicago Blackhawks could well select Russian forward Ivan Demidov. A little more recently, Mathias Brunet of La Presse declared that the Blue Jackets should also be watched for the fourth overall pick.However, the Canadiens remain in the running to select the Russian prodigy with their fifth overall pick.

As a player based in Russia, there aren’t many images of Demidov in action available on social networks. NHL fans have seen enough to say that he can make spectacular plays, but can they really describe his style of play?

I sat down with Ivan Demidov today to talk about the draft, his KHL and NHL futures, the Blackhawks, his game and much more: https://t.co/KKtQtLOCCA – Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) June 18, 2024

Who better to answer that question than Demidov himself?In an interview with Scott Powers of The Athletic on Tuesday morning, he revealed the kind of player he compares himself to.Demidov feels that his style of play is comparable to that of Nikita Kucherov, no less. He puts a lot of pressure on himself by naming the latest Art-Ross Trophy winner.The Russian prospect finds that what he has most in common with Kucherov is his ability to move the puck. He likes the way the Lightning forward is able to make passes.

But that’s not the only player he compares himself to. He named two other players after Scott Powers, and let’s just say he’s kept the bar high!

Demidov revealed that he grew up a fan of Kirill Kaprizov and believes he has a similar skating stroke to the player who has inspired him in recent years.

When it comes to puck handling, he compares himself to a young Jack Hughes. He’s the only non-Russian on this short list.

After these three comparisons, let’s just say he’s set the bar high for fan expectations of the team that will select him in the draft.

Scott Powers also mentioned in his text that Demidov’s English is impeccable for a young Russian. The prospect revealed that he has been taking English lessons with a teacher for the past year.

It’s a nice gesture that proves he intends to move to North America with the team that will draft him.

Powers isn’t the only one to have noticed the high quality of Demidov’s English. EP Rinkside ‘s Sean Shapiro also had the chance to speak with Demidov, and he, too, pointed out the quality of the Russian player’s English.

