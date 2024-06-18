Bob Hartley denies rumors linking him to the Blue Jackets

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, we told you abouta rumour launched by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, according to which Bob Hartley and Claude Julien could be candidates to replace Pascal Vincent at the helm of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Bob Hartley appeared onBPM Sports’ Le Retour des Sportifs onTuesday afternoon to discuss the Stanley Cup Final. Let’s just say that the question of the Blue Jackets was inevitable in this context.

The former NHL head coach confirmed that people shouldn’t waste their energy on such rumours, and that he’s fine where he is right now.

He explained that he’s having fun playing pickleball!

Hartley says he’s having fun and enjoying time with his family. Still, he’s not out of work, as he makes several appearances on BPM Sports and RDS.

The rumors intensified mainly because Columbus’ new general manager, Don Waddell, had already worked with Hartley from the 2002-03 season through to the start of the 2007-08 campaign with the Atlanta Trashers.

However, Hartley was keen to say that Waddell is a very good person and that he believes Pascal Vincent deserves another chance too. Maybe not in Columbus, but certainly another.

Nevertheless, he also revealed that he wouldn’t close the door on the idea of becoming a consultant for a serious organization. He did not, however, name a potential team.

It’s easy to imagine the kind of team that might interest him in becoming a consultant. The Canadiens, because he’s from Quebec; the Flames, because it was the last team he managed in the NHL; or the Avalanche, with whom he won his only Stanley Cup.

With the Hartley file closed, this now leaves room for other potential candidates to fill the Columbus head coaching position. Claude Julien was part of the rumour mill started by Elliotte Friedman, but we mustn’t forget Guy Boucher in this equation.

Boucher may not be part of any official rumours, but we heard on Sunday that he wanted to be head coach in Toronto, and that’s one reason why he’s leaving. Let’s just say he might try to offer his services to the Blue Jackets if he really wants to be head coach of an NHL team one day.

Except, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, there are plenty of other names in the running for the Columbus job.

Expect the CBJ to do a thorough search process for their next coach. Believe they’re looking for someone with NHL HC experience. Early names to watch include Todd McLellan, Dean Evason, Jay Woodcroft and Jeff Blashill. But I expect a few more candidates as well. https://t.co/tiX1MUrP15 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 18, 2024

The Blue Jackets will not rush their decision and will take the time to evaluate each candidate.You can listen to the entire BPM Sports Return here :

