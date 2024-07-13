Fan completely obsessed with Jake DeBrusk follows him to Vancouver by moving

Fan completely obsessed with Jake DeBrusk follows him to Vancouver by movingAuteur: mjohnson
The popularity that comes with being a hockey player in the National Hockey League – the best league in the world – obviously has its positives, but it also has its negatives.
What’s more, not all fans are the same.
She reportedly sent various messages to DeBrusk, as well as to DeBrusk’s sister and girlfriend, in addition to threatening to take her own life at some point if DeBrusk didn’t give her his attention.
this is a whole new level of delusional…i get being a FAN but stalking someone n convincing yourself that hes in love with you n degrading his gf js bc shes w him n youre not is absolutely INSANE..you saying that youre gonna move to vancouver to see him is insane bc i can pic.twitter.com/hLD7ZcMFyH
– AMBER ☆ (@86HUGHES_) July 11, 2024
Yes, I know, it’s a crazy story.
In her various tweets, this woman explains, among other things, that she’s much more qualified than Mia, DeBrusk’s current girlfriend, and denigrates the latter on several levels.
She claims to be the perfect girl for DeBrusk, and concludes by saying that she’s currently looking for a job, preferably in the sports world, in Vancouver, and can’t wait to meet up with Jake (DeBrusk).
It’s worth noting that DeBrusk’s departure from the Bruins is probably more good news than bad, given that she was banned from Boston’s TD Garden and Warrior Arena, where the Bruins train.
In Vancouver, she’ll probably have a better chance of getting into Rogers Arena to watch DeBrusk.
In short, it’s a crazy story, and let’s hope the Canucks can identify this woman and ensure DeBrusk’s protection.
