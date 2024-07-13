Fan completely obsessed with Jake DeBrusk follows him to Vancouver by moving

The popularity that comes with being a hockey player in the National Hockey League – the best league in the world – obviously has its positives, but it also has its negatives.

Some players love having so much attention and being recognized and approached on the street, while others are much more discreet and prefer not to attract attention.This is often a factor when a player chooses a new team on the free agent market, as was the case for Jonathan Marchessault, who chose the Nashville market over Montreal

What’s more, not all fans are the same.

Some are super nice and polite, while others are rather inappropriate and even crazy for some.Well, in this second group of fans, we clearly find the following supporter.This fan is a woman who has been obsessed with forward Jake DeBrusk for several years now.In fact, this woman is convinced that DeBrusk is in love with her, and has been stalking the former Boston Bruins forward, as well as his spouse and family, since 2018.

She reportedly sent various messages to DeBrusk, as well as to DeBrusk’s sister and girlfriend, in addition to threatening to take her own life at some point if DeBrusk didn’t give her his attention.

this is a whole new level of delusional…i get being a FAN but stalking someone n convincing yourself that hes in love with you n degrading his gf js bc shes w him n youre not is absolutely INSANE..you saying that youre gonna move to vancouver to see him is insane bc i can pic.twitter.com/hLD7ZcMFyH – AMBER ☆ (@86HUGHES_) July 11, 2024

But why am I telling you this story today?Well, because we recently learned that this same woman will soon be moving to Vancouver to reunite with DeBrusk, who signed with the Canucks a few weeks ago when the free agent market opened.

Yes, I know, it’s a crazy story.

In her various tweets, this woman explains, among other things, that she’s much more qualified than Mia, DeBrusk’s current girlfriend, and denigrates the latter on several levels.

She claims to be the perfect girl for DeBrusk, and concludes by saying that she’s currently looking for a job, preferably in the sports world, in Vancouver, and can’t wait to meet up with Jake (DeBrusk).

You really have to have a problem to move to follow a hockey player.

It’s worth noting that DeBrusk’s departure from the Bruins is probably more good news than bad, given that she was banned from Boston’s TD Garden and Warrior Arena, where the Bruins train.

The Bruins also have a restraining order against her.

In Vancouver, she’ll probably have a better chance of getting into Rogers Arena to watch DeBrusk.

In short, it’s a crazy story, and let’s hope the Canucks can identify this woman and ensure DeBrusk’s protection.

