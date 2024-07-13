Jacob Trouba: he would have blocked a deal sending him to Detroit

It’s safe to say that it’s been quite an eventful start to the off-season in the National Hockey League.

Several major transactions have taken place in recent weeks, in addition to a number of big signings on the free agent market.

So there’s been a lot of action in the NHL, much to the delight of hockey fans.

However, amidst all the action, there’s one big situation that remains to this day, and that’s that of New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

Indeed, the Rangers defenseman has been repeatedly mentioned in trade rumors since the start of the off-season, yet he’s still a member of the Rangers as we speak.

The Rangers have clearly been trying to trade their captain since their season ended, but nothing has come of it.

And yet, on June 29, Jacob Trouba was rumored to be headed to Detroit, a rumor that never materialized, much to everyone’s surprise.

Well, we recently learned that Trouba refused the deal to join the Red Wings in Detroit, despite the fact that he’s originally from Michigan.

It was crazy to learn that Trouba, a Michigan native, added DET to his no-trade list when he heard that’s where #NYR wanted to send him. All legal, too, as he did it before he submitted it to NYR. Reports getting out changed everything for NYR. What an ugly situation. https://t.co/ygBXwg0Evt – Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) July 12, 2024

In fact, Trouba is said to have added Detroit to his list of teams he doesn’t want to be traded to, after hearing the rumors about the Red Wings like everyone else.

Trouba waited until the last minute to submit his no-trade list to the Rangers, and that’s when everything fell apart for the potential Rangers-Red Wings trade.

It was Trouba who cut the deal, sending him home to Michigan to stay with the Rangers.Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman was clearly taken by surprise, having already traded Jake Walman to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations, in order to make room (surely for Trouba) under the salary cap.Yzerman finally settled on Erik Gustafsson, whom he signed for two years at $2 million a year.

In short, it’s a completely crazy and bizarre situation in the Trouba file, because in the end, the Rangers captain should be in New York’s line-up for the first game of the 2024-2025 season.

That’s what ESPN journalist Emily Kaplan thinks.

In short, it will be very interesting to see how this situation develops and how Trouba is received by fans, most of whom thought he was gone.

Will Trouba remain Rangers’ captain despite all this saga?

That remains to be seen.

