Jacob Trouba: he would have blocked a deal sending him to Detroit

It’s safe to say that it’s been quite an eventful start to the off-season in the National Hockey League.
So there’s been a lot of action in the NHL, much to the delight of hockey fans.
However, amidst all the action, there’s one big situation that remains to this day, and that’s that of New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.
Indeed, the Rangers defenseman has been repeatedly mentioned in trade rumors since the start of the off-season, yet he’s still a member of the Rangers as we speak.
And yet, on June 29, Jacob Trouba was rumored to be headed to Detroit, a rumor that never materialized, much to everyone’s surprise.
Well, we recently learned that Trouba refused the deal to join the Red Wings in Detroit, despite the fact that he’s originally from Michigan.
It was crazy to learn that Trouba, a Michigan native, added DET to his no-trade list when he heard that’s where #NYR wanted to send him.
All legal, too, as he did it before he submitted it to NYR.
Reports getting out changed everything for NYR.
What an ugly situation. https://t.co/ygBXwg0Evt
– Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) July 12, 2024
In fact, Trouba is said to have added Detroit to his list of teams he doesn’t want to be traded to, after hearing the rumors about the Red Wings like everyone else.
Trouba waited until the last minute to submit his no-trade list to the Rangers, and that’s when everything fell apart for the potential Rangers-Red Wings trade.
In short, it’s a completely crazy and bizarre situation in the Trouba file, because in the end, the Rangers captain should be in New York’s line-up for the first game of the 2024-2025 season.
That’s what ESPN journalist Emily Kaplan thinks.
Will Trouba remain Rangers’ captain despite all this saga?
Overtime
– It’s hard to find a line partner for Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.
“It’s not easy to play with those two guys”
Breaking down the #NYR issue trying to find a fit to play on same line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreiderhttps://t.co/I3k3hrHN08
– Jim Cerny (@JimCerny) July 12, 2024
– Very true. Scotland clearly won’t want England to win the Euro.
Scots tomorrow… #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/UoglDR3YDN
– Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) July 13, 2024
– A must-read for those interested.
The top of the 2024 MLB Draft class is very heavy on college hitters and severely lacking on high school talent with the Blue Jays linked to a number of potential impact bats. @Worden_Zach looks at five players Toronto could target with the 20th pick. https://t.co/xzVW7Z2TC3
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 13, 2024