Gabriel Landeskog expects to be back in the game during the 2024-2025 season

Gabriel Landeskog expects to be back in the game during the 2024-2025 seasonAuteur: sjones
Since then, the Avalanche have remained one of the NHL’s top teams.
However, since that conquest in 2022, Colorado’s roster is missing a very big piece.
The team’s captain, Gabriel Landeskog, has yet to play a single game (regular season and playoffs included) since that Stanley Cup.
It’s clearly a huge blow for the Avalanche not to have their captain in the line-up.
Current @Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who hasn’t stepped out on the ice since hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2022, expects to be back at some point during the 2024-25 season. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/bpXpa018uX
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 13, 2024
Of course, we still don’t have a precise date for Landeskog’s return to the game, but we do know that it should be between September and November 2024, if we are to believe the words of Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland.
In fact, this is the operation that Carey Price refused to have, and which ended Marc Methot’s career.
