Gabriel Landeskog expects to be back in the game during the 2024-2025 season

Credit: Getty Images
For several seasons now, the Colorado Avalanche have been recognized as one of the best teams in the entire Bettman circuit.

Indeed, since the end of their rebuild in 2017, the Avalanche have presented an extremely competitive team every year, much to the delight of many former Quebec Nordiques fans.

This competitive Colorado era in the National Hockey League even gave the team a Stanley Cup in 2022.

Since then, the Avalanche have remained one of the NHL’s top teams.

However, since that conquest in 2022, Colorado’s roster is missing a very big piece.

The team’s captain, Gabriel Landeskog, has yet to play a single game (regular season and playoffs included) since that Stanley Cup.

The Swedish forward has been sidelined by a serious right knee injury, missing the entirety of the last two seasons.

It’s clearly a huge blow for the Avalanche not to have their captain in the line-up.

Now, however, there seems to be a silver lining.

Landeskog has stated that he expects to return to action next season, during the 2024-2025 campaign.

This is great news, both for the Colorado Avalanche and the rest of the hockey world.

Seeing Landeskog back on the ice at the highest level will clearly bring a breath of fresh air to Denver.

Of course, we still don’t have a precise date for Landeskog’s return to the game, but we do know that it should be between September and November 2024, if we are to believe the words of Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland.

In short, the 31-year-old winger really seems to be on the verge of a comeback, which would be quite a feat considering he underwent a cartilage transplant in his right knee in May 2023.

In fact, this is the operation that Carey Price refused to have, and which ended Marc Methot’s career.

So, good news for the Avalanche captain, and a relief for fans who are already worried enough about the saga surrounding forward Valeri Nichushkin.

