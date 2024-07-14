Martin Necas: all signs point to a contract extension in Carolina

And if there’s one player everyone’s been keeping an eye on since the start of the off-season, it’s Carolina Hurricanes Czech forward Martin Necas.
And yet, in recent weeks and days, it’s been very quiet on the file, with nothing new to report since it became known that Necas could go to arbitration for negotiations on his next contract.
These three departures leave big holes in the Hurricanes’ line-up, especially if Martin Necas doesn’t return to the team.
As The Athletic’s Cory Lavalette reports, with the majority of other NHL teams having completed their off-seasons in preparation for the upcoming campaign and the holes in the Canes’ roster, the path seems set for Necas to sign a new one-year (or possibly two-year) contract in Carolina, whether via negotiation or arbitration.
In short, the Martin Necas file has evolved considerably, and we’re likely to see him back in Canes colors next season.
Overtime
– The Euro final between Spain and England takes place today.
– Will the barely 17-year-old Lamine Yamal shine again?
Yamal
Bellingham
– Also not to be missed this evening: the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia.
– To be continued in the case of Samuel Piette.
– Incroyable.
