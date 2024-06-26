Rumour Corner: Hurricanes to match “any hostile offer” for Necas

The Martin Necas case is starting to get heavy in the Carolinas.Very heavy indeed.

Last I heard, there’s a lot of frustration between the Necas clan and the team clan… Because they can’t agree on the terms of a new contract in terms of salary.

Eric Tulsky (GM) could therefore trade him, and this possibility has been discussed many times in the last month.

The idea of a club making a hostile bid has also been floated…

But it wouldn’t do much good in the end, because the Hurricanes “plan to match any offer”, as reported by Pierre LeBrun :

Sat down today in Vegas with the busiest GM in the NHL. Eric Tulsky on Necas trade market, offer sheets and Guentzel – plus elsewhere around the league, latest on Tanev, Kane and more in my Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/dk6RdNQ9ne – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2024

Tulsky says it doesn’t make sense for Necas either, because if the forward accepts a hostile offer, it’ll be the Hurricanes who get the short end of the stick in discussions.

And he’s right.

Still according to LeBrun, one team has an offer on the table that would meet all the Hurricanes’ requirements.

A new team for John Gibson?

Is the end in sight?The Ducks are rebuilding.

The club can count on some excellent young players for the next few years, but it won’t be ready to be competitive next season.

Does this explain why Pat Verbeek is actively trying to trade John Gibson?

Lukas Dostal is ready to take over as number-one goaltender, and that would allow Verbeek to get a good return for Gibson, who has been one of the NHL’s best goaltenders for several years now.

It’s been harder for Gibson in recent years, and that’s normal, because he doesn’t have a club in front of him…

But he’s a sure bet with what he’s proven over the years.

Word is Anaheim actively trying to trade goalie John Gibson. He has a 10-team no trade list. Sounds like Detroit and another club have been engaged in talks with #FlyTogether. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 26, 2024

According to David Pagnotta, the Red Wings are in the running for Gibson’s services.

It makes sense to me, because in Detroit, Sebastian Cossa still has some work to do to become the club’s #1 goalie.

Gibson is a veteran and he could back up Cossa, who is seen by many as the Wings’ goalie of the future.

Two clubs to watch for Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel will be one of the most important players on the market this summer.

We know that the Hurricanes haven’t given up on the idea of bringing him back to Carolina by offering him a long-term contract… But it seems to be more complicated than anything else because Eric Tulsky also has other cases to settle.

There are, however, two clubs to keep an eye on in the case of the forward, who will want to break the bank with the signing of his next contract.

We’re talking about the Kings… and the Red Wings:

It’s safe to assume that several teams will be involved in the Jake Guentzel derby because he’s in his prime and because he’s one of the NHL’s good offensive players.

Now all that remains is to see which GM will be keen to offer him a monster contract…

Because he deserves to be paid what he’s worth.

Rangers want to trade Kaapo Kakko

Kaapo Kakko signed a one-year contract extension last week, which will pay him $2.4 million next season.Does this mean his future is guaranteed in New York?The answer is no.

Because according to what’s circulating at the moment, the Rangers would like to trade the forward who hasn’t lived up to expectations since his arrival in the National League.

I wonder what his value looks like right now on the market…

Will Kaapo Kakko’s contract help trade him?https://t.co/Hkoud7wBwW – RDS (@RDSca) June 26, 2024

This will be Kakko’s sixth full season in the National League, but he’s only 23.

He still has time to explode… But maybe, in the end, he needs a change of address to make it happen.

Patrick Kane: The door is open in Detroit, but…

Because he has the talent (and potential) to become a good NHL player.

We can’t rule out the possibility of Patrick Kane returning to Detroit, where he played in 23-24.

But as Pierre LeBrun explained in a recent article, the free agent market opens next Monday…

And it’s getting late for Steve Yzerman.

I think Kane will focus on the contenders in the East. – Pierre LeBrun

The tipster believes the veteran will be looking to the big clubs in the East instead, because the American would like the chance to win again:Is LeBrun talking about the Rangers?The Panthers? Leafs? The Hurricanes?After all, these are the clubs with a chance of going all the way in the East next season.

The Rangers are reportedly “very interested” in bringing him back to New York:

The Rangers are reportedly “very interested” in a reunion with Patrick Kane https://t.co/xMm4QnuOBe pic.twitter.com/I7KEF9sOaA – SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2024

Overtime

– Oh.

Blackhawks getting calls on the No. 2 pick but they’re telling teams they’re keeping the pick. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2024

– The situation was difficult for McDavid and Draisaitl.

Kris Knoblauch confirms that Connor McDavid played injured, but won’t elaborate on the nature and severity of the injury. Leon Draisaitl had injured ribs and a hand. Some nights he wasn’t sure he could play. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/DkuFSZrfFv – Patrick Henri (@pathenri) June 26, 2024

– He’s going to be good.

Thomas Harley this season: – 15g | 32a | 47pts in 79 games

– +28

– 135 blocks

– on-ice for 3 goals against the penalty kill in 77:49 minutes of ice time

– 56.46 xGF% at 5v5 (2nd, stars dmen)

– $11.7m market value via The Athletic Does Dallas have another elite young defenseman? pic.twitter.com/rajSbWTPgT – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 26, 2024

– Cha-ching !