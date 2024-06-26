“The Canadian is interested in trading Dvorak and Armia”Auteur: mjohnson
Will he be able to add offensive talent to his roster, as he would like? He has all the tools to do so, and it’s as clear as day.
Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia will be in the last year of their contract in 24-25… And Kent Hughes is reportedly interested in trading his two veterans.
That’s what we read in the following article by Pagnotta :
It’s hard to believe that Christian Dvorak has positive value on the market.
This could help him sign one or two free agents on the market this summer… And it would also allow him to get at least something in return for Dvorak or Armia, who will be free as a bird in the summer of 2025.
If the GM doesn’t see them coming back to Montreal after next summer, he might as well maximize their value.
