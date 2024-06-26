“The Canadian is interested in trading Dvorak and Armia”

This summer, we expect to see Kent Hughes on the move.After all, the Habs GM has made a habit of summer deals since he took office, and that should be the case again in 2024.

Will he be able to add offensive talent to his roster, as he would like? He has all the tools to do so, and it’s as clear as day.

According to David Pagnotta, Hughes also has other ideas on the table.For example?

Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia will be in the last year of their contract in 24-25… And Kent Hughes is reportedly interested in trading his two veterans.

That’s what we read in the following article by Pagnotta :

It’s hard to believe that Christian Dvorak has positive value on the market.

The center has been injured more often than not in recent years, and he earns a hefty salary of $4.45 million per season for what he brings to the rink.But we also know that his offensive potential is quite limited.The case of Joel Armia is different, in my opinion.The Finn had a good second half of the season, earns a respectable annual fee ($3.4 M) and has proven that he can help a club with his size and puck protection skills.By trading one of the two, Kent Hughes would free up some money on the payroll.

This could help him sign one or two free agents on the market this summer… And it would also allow him to get at least something in return for Dvorak or Armia, who will be free as a bird in the summer of 2025.

If the GM doesn’t see them coming back to Montreal after next summer, he might as well maximize their value.

Overtime

That said, I have a feeling that the value of Dvorak or Armia could be higher at the next trade deadline, as clubs look to add size for the playoffs, and as clubs often need depth at center.Stay tuned.

– Kent Hughes is rich.

Barring any trades, the #GoHabsGo have 12 picks heading into the 2024 #NHLDraft:

Round 1 – 5th, 26th

Round 2 – 57th

Round 3 – 70th, 78th

Round 4 – 102nd

Round 5 – 130th, 134th

Round 6 – 166th

Round 7 – 198th, 210th, 224th – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 26, 2024

– Still!