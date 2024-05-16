Columbus GM: Ken Holland seems to be the favorite candidate

The position of general manager in Columbus will be a highly coveted one. After all, the team has good young players, will have another high pick in the next draft, and still has good veterans to surround these youngsters.Not only will the position be coveted, but it will be one to watch, as we know that Marc Bergevin is a candidate.But the Quebecer could be robbed of the job by another man with a wealth of experience in the field. That man is Ken Holland, current GM of the Edmonton Oilers.

According to Andry Strickland, a journalist covering the activities of the St. Louis Blues, many believe that Holland will be hired by the Blue Jackets at the end of Edmonton’s playoff run. Elliotte Friedman raised the possibility a few days ago in his podcast.

Ken Holland to #CBJ rumors don’t seem to quiet down anytime soon. Maybe a long run to the Final would change things but there are many who feel he could be headed to Columbus to fill their GM vacancy. Mentor Rick Nash to eventually take over? – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) May 16, 2024

My question now: what if the Oilers win the Stanley Cup?

It would indeed be strange to see a general manager leave after a conquest, but he’s out of contract and his work hasn’t always been acclaimed in Alberta.

The experienced GM saw the Oilers hire a hockey president (Jeff Jackson) over his head last year. His potential departure has been expected for some time.

We know that Columbus is looking for a guy with experience, and I believe that the Oilers’ GM fits this search criterion perfectly. However, I’m not sure it would be the best hire.

I see a young GM taking over… like Rick Nash, for example. He knows the club, played nine seasons with the team and is perhaps the best player in franchise history. In his publication, Strickland asks the question: could Nash take over from the next man in line?

Personally, I’d hire him today, but that’s not up to me. The recycling of coaches and general managers is going to happen… but the Blue Jackets want a man with experience.

In any case, it’s not the most interesting pool of candidates. What will the Jackets do?

Columbus Blue Jackets fans finding out that either Marc Bergevin or Ken Holland might be their next GM pic.twitter.com/KvozG6CSp8 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 16, 2024

