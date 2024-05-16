Nikolaj Ehlers is on the market, says former GM

The more the days go by, the more uncertain Nikolaj Ehlers’ future in Winnipeg becomes.

Sounds like #GoJetsGo Nikolai Ehlers is available in the trade market. It was reported a while back that Ehlers was believed to have been offered in a trade to the #CauseChaos. Hard to imagine they aren’t still interested considering Teravainen and Guentzel are pending UFAs. #NHL – Neil Smith (@NYCNeil) May 16, 2024

A few days ago, a journalist from The Athletic wrote in a piece that he could see the forward being traded. My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook summed it up. But earlier today, Neil Smith, a former general manager, added more. He says the forward is on the trade market and Winnipeg even offered Ehlers to the Hurricanes.

The man who coached both New York teams from 1989 to 2000 and 2006 also said it’s hard to imagine they’re not still interested. Rod Brind’Amour’s team has several big names who will become free agents after the season, and it’s a safe bet that they won’t be able to keep everyone.

Teuvo Teravainen, Jake Guentzel, Jordan Martinook, Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce will all become unrestricted free agents. Let’s not forget that Martin Necas will also be a restricted free agent.

As for Ehlers, although he has a no-trade clause (the Dane can submit a list of 10 teams he doesn’t want to be traded to), he has a contract worth six million dollars annually until the end of the 2024-2025 season.

In 82 games this season with the Manitoba outfit, the former Mooshead has collected 61 points, including 25 goals.

At 28, he could be of interest to several teams, including the Canadiens. This is exactly the kind of (talented) player Kent Hughes likes to acquire in the off-season. He’s not as young as Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, but his acquisition would definitely speed up the rebuild. However, as I’ve already mentioned, he only has one season left on his contract. I don’t see the Montreal GM parting with the Jets’ pick and a hopeful/one-season pick of Ehlers.

One thing’s for sure, the forward’s file will be one to watch this summer, and don’t expect Kent Hughes to be idle.

