Maxim Tsyplakov choose finally the Islanders

#Isles News: The New York Islanders announced today that they have signed Maxim Tsyplakov to a one-year, entry-level contract.
Maxim Tsyplakov choose finally the IslandersAuteur: cbrown
And now it’s done: he’s off to New York, under Patrick Roy.
It’s a small risk in New York, a club that’s good at doing things in the shadows.
In the end, he won’t have used the NHL to up the ante in the KHL, as some people thought in the last few days. He wants to be in North America.
According to Andrew Zadarnowski, an Islanders scout is a good friend of the player’s, which may explain the connection between the player and his new team.
In brief
– A name to remember.
Alexis Loiseau will become head coach of the Olympiques, according to Jean-François.
– Why not?
– Cody Fajardo is ready. [BPM Sports]
– He’s improving greatly.
Kaiden Guhle is asked to do a lot for the Montreal Canadiens.
– Hello, Juraj.
