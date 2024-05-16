Maxim Tsyplakov choose finally the Islanders

This week, we were watching to see if Maxim Tsyplakov would sign with the Canadiens.Obviously, the chances of him landing in town had been there since tipster Elliotte Friedman revealed that the club was in the running , but nothing was official.

And now it’s done: he’s off to New York, under Patrick Roy.

#Isles News: The New York Islanders announced today that they have signed Maxim Tsyplakov to a one-year, entry-level contract. – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 16, 2024

The Russian scored 31 goals this year in the KHL. He would have brought offensive reinforcement to the Habs via a one-year entry-level contract (due to his age), as he has just signed with the Islanders.

It’s a small risk in New York, a club that’s good at doing things in the shadows.

In the end, he won’t have used the NHL to up the ante in the KHL, as some people thought in the last few days. He wants to be in North America.

According to Andrew Zadarnowski, an Islanders scout is a good friend of the player’s, which may explain the connection between the player and his new team.

Tsyplakov’s good friend is a scout for the Islanders, so there is some logic here. https://t.co/1B6YBvpffN – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) May 16, 2024

The Habs will have to look elsewhere to improve their club this summer, then.Adding an offensive forward for free would have been nice for the GM, but there will be other opportunities to add offensive talent to the organization in the coming months.

