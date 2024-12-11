Skip to content
Crosby in Montreal: “It’s not that impossible, Big,” says Georges Laraque

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Crosby in Montreal: “It’s not that impossible, Big,” says Georges Laraque
Credit: Getty Images

If Kirby Dach doesn’t become the Canadiens’ 2nd center as planned, Kent Hughes will have to get creative.

The GM will have to find a solution to fill that hole (at least until Michael Hage develops), because if he doesn’t, the club won’t be able to compete with the best teams in the NHL.

To be successful in the NHL, you need to have guys who can help you on the top-6. Especially at center.

Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez talked about this situation at their show today, and at some point, Sidney Crosby’s name came up in the discussion.

Because Georges has a point: if Crosby wants to leave Pittsburgh, seeing that the Penguins can’t compete, the team that’s going to get him has to have room on its payroll to accommodate his $8.7 million salary.

And right now, the Canadiens are well positioned to do just that.

But Georges Laraque is pushing the envelope: in his opinion, the idea of Crosby playing in Montreal isn’t 100% crazy. In his eyes, it’s not impossible, and he has his arguments:

Crosby, it’s been said in the past, I’ve played with (him), he likes hockey markets… Montreal, for him, would be perfect.

He has family here… It’s not that impossible, Big. – Georges Laraque

On paper, it’s certainly an interesting idea. And it’s not the first time we’ve talked about it.

But for a deal like this to happen, Sidney Crosby must also make the decision to leave Pittsburgh, and that’s what I find so compelling.

We know he’s loyal to the Penguins organization and we know that no one will be surprised if he chooses to end his career there.

That said, I get the impression that he’ll want to win IF EVER he wants to change his mind, and that’s where the stumbling block lies.

The Canadiens have some good youngsters and there are some prospects on the way… But you can’t expect the club to be fighting for the Stanley Cup in the next three years either.

And let’s not forget one thing: Crosby is 37. Not 32 or 34…

You don’t have to read between the lines to understand that I don’t believe it. I’d like it to happen, of course… And I’m sure it’s the same for many of you.


