Crosby in Montreal: “It’s not that impossible, Big,” says Georges Laraque

If Kirby Dach doesn’t become the Canadiens’ 2nd center as planned, Kent Hughes will have to get creative.

The GM will have to find a solution to fill that hole (at least until Michael Hage develops), because if he doesn’t, the club won’t be able to compete with the best teams in the NHL.

To be successful in the NHL, you need to have guys who can help you on the top-6. Especially at center.

Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez talked about this situation at their show today, and at some point, Sidney Crosby’s name came up in the discussion.

Because Georges has a point: if Crosby wants to leave Pittsburgh, seeing that the Penguins can’t compete, the team that’s going to get him has to have room on its payroll to accommodate his $8.7 million salary.

And right now, the Canadiens are well positioned to do just that.

But Georges Laraque is pushing the envelope: in his opinion, the idea of Crosby playing in Montreal isn’t 100% crazy. In his eyes, it’s not impossible, and he has his arguments:

Crosby, it’s been said in the past, I’ve played with (him), he likes hockey markets… Montreal, for him, would be perfect. He has family here… It’s not that impossible, Big. – Georges Laraque

Sidney Crosby with the Canadiens: “It’s not that impossible Big!” -Georges Laraque pic.twitter.com/fcgR4mXZU0 – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 11, 2024

On paper, it’s certainly an interesting idea. And it’s not the first time we’ve talked about it.

But for a deal like this to happen, Sidney Crosby must also make the decision to leave Pittsburgh, and that’s what I find so compelling.

We know he’s loyal to the Penguins organization and we know that no one will be surprised if he chooses to end his career there.

That said, I get the impression that he’ll want to win IF EVER he wants to change his mind, and that’s where the stumbling block lies.

The Canadiens have some good youngsters and there are some prospects on the way… But you can’t expect the club to be fighting for the Stanley Cup in the next three years either.

And let’s not forget one thing: Crosby is 37. Not 32 or 34…

You don’t have to read between the lines to understand that I don’t believe it. I’d like it to happen, of course… And I’m sure it’s the same for many of you.

Overtime

– That’s my impression too.

O’Connor: I think the odd man out right now is Barron https://t.co/FglnRMClrI – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) December 11, 2024

– We’re talking about Sam Bennett here.

“There’s a football field separating the two camps ” https://t.co/wOgF47iCvc – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 11, 2024

– Sad news.

The Kraken mourns its co-owner https://t.co/RD3j8CXhjF – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 11, 2024

– He’s going to be good.